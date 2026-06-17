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Amanpour and Company

Sen. Warnock Calls Out First Trillionaire, Supreme Court Voting Rights Ruling

Season 2026 Episode 8187 | 18m 14s

With the midterm elections pending, voting-rights rollbacks and gerrymandering have left many in the U.S. questioning the state of their democracy. In his new book "The Crooked Places Made Straight," Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) offers a new perspective on navigating these perilous times. Sen. Warnock joins Walter to discuss what he calls "the most corrupt administration in American history."

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