Iran asserts control of Strait of Hormuz despite U.S. deal

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
How Trump's effort to remake Washington reflects his governing style
What science tells us about the health risks of Roundup
U.S. moves to reassure Gulf allies after latest Strait of Hormuz shutdown
News Wrap: NPS official claims Reflecting Pool liner cut with knife or razor
Analyzing the Supreme Court decisions on immigration, gun control and Monsanto
How the Supreme Court immigration rulings could impact asylum in the U.S.
America's oldest hospital preserves the nation's history of medicine and health care
Thousands feared dead in Venezuela after twin earthquakes flatten buildings
Venezuela's earthquake response hindered by economic and political crises
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