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Amanpour and Company

May 15, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8163 | 55m 20s

Xiang Lanxin discusses the Trump-Xi summit in China. Rahul Bhatia unpacks Indian PM Narendra Modi's party's grip on Indian politics. And we revisit a conversation with Dr. Edith Eger, a Holocaust survivor who died at the age of 98.

Aired: 05/14/26
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 5:43
Amanpour and Company
China Scholar on Taiwan, Trump-Xi and the Chinese View of U.S. Power
Xiang Lanxin discusses how Taiwan may impact the Trump-Xi summit in China.
Clip: S2026 E8163 | 5:43
Watch 7:16
PBS News Hour
China offers Trump grand welcome, issues warning on Taiwan
China offers Trump grand welcome, but issues warning on Taiwan
Clip: S2026 E100 | 7:16
Watch 3:56
PBS News Hour
U.S.-China reset faces 'contradictions,' expert warns
U.S.-China diplomatic reset faces unresolved 'contradictions,' expert warns
Clip: S2026 E100 | 3:56
Watch 8:25
PBS News Hour
Analysts examine Trump-Xi call for stability and cooperation
Analysts break down Trump-Xi meeting and calls for stability and cooperation
Clip: S2026 E100 | 8:25
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E100 | 57:46
Watch 6:16
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Senate votes to withhold pay during shutdowns
News Wrap: Senate votes to withhold their own pay during future shutdowns
Clip: S2026 E100 | 6:16
Watch 7:02
PBS News Hour
BLR celebrates 25 years of stories on illness and recovery
Bellevue Literary Review celebrates 25 years of stories on illness and recovery
Clip: S2026 E100 | 7:02
Watch 9:21
PBS News Hour
How reality TV stars seeking office are changing politics
How reality TV stars seeking office are changing politics
Clip: S2026 E100 | 9:21
Watch 3:54
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court extends access to mifepristone, for now
Supreme Court extends access to mifepristone, for now
Clip: S2026 E100 | 3:54
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