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Amanpour and Company

May 13, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8161 | 55m 43s

Director James Jacoby introduces a new doc. "The President vs. The Fed" which spotlights the unprecedented pressure campaign against Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Dr. Paul Offit weighs in on FDA Commissioner Marty Makary's ouster. Correspondent Nick Paton brings us a special report on a Russian cargo ship mystery. NYT White House correspondent Tyler Pager previews Trump's China summit.

Aired: 05/12/26
Extras
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NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E99 | 57:46
Watch 9:08
PBS News Hour
Asian American history and the struggle for belonging
The overlooked history of Asian Americans and the struggle for belonging
Clip: S2026 E99 | 9:08
Watch 8:13
PBS News Hour
Court overturns Alex Murdaugh's double murder conviction
Why a court overturned Alex Murdaugh's double murder conviction
Clip: S2026 E99 | 8:13
Watch 8:43
PBS News Hour
Trump arrives in China for talks on trade, Taiwan, Iran war
Trump arrives in China for high-stakes talks on trade, Taiwan and Iran war
Clip: S2026 E99 | 8:43
Watch 4:41
PBS News Hour
The impact of Jason Collins, the first openly gay NBA player
Remembering the impact of Jason Collins, the NBA's first openly gay player
Clip: S2026 E99 | 4:41
Watch 9:07
PBS News Hour
Uganda's refugee policy under strain as conflicts intensify
Uganda's open-door refugee policy under strain as regional conflicts intensify
Clip: S2026 E99 | 9:07
Watch 5:25
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Senate confirms Warsh as new Fed chair
News Wrap: Senate confirms Kevin Warsh as new chair of Federal Reserve
Clip: S2026 E99 | 5:25
Watch 18:05
Amanpour and Company
“Never Rule Anything Out With Trump:” WH Reporter on China Trip
NYT White House Correspondent Tyler Pager previews Trump's China summit.
Clip: S2026 E8161 | 18:05
Watch 17:42
Amanpour and Company
Actor Ben McKenzie Warns of the Dangers of Crypto: It's a “House of Cards”
Ben McKenzie discusses his new documentary “Everyone Is Lying to You for Money.”
Clip: S2026 E8160 | 17:42
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