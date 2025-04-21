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Amanpour and Company

April 22, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8146 | 55m 55s

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discusses the state of his country's war with Russia and how the war in the Middle East has played a role. Authoritarianism historian Timothy Snyder on Orban's defeat in Hungary and Trump's war in the Middle East. Mercy Corps CEO Tjada D'Oyen McKenna shines a light on the crisis in Sudan stemming from three years of brutal civil war.

Aired: 04/21/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 53:08
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
Watch 3:00
Nature
Why This Tiger Hunts Turtles… And Crocodiles
A tiger’s dangerous behavior shocks researchers, until the reason is revealed.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:00
Watch 3:15
Nature
Poachers Return: How Trust Made India’s Tigers Vulnerable
These tigers had lost their fear of humans — and it cost them their lives.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:15
Watch 3:14
Nature
Tiger Mom Fights to Protect Her Cubs
Faced with a powerful male, a mother tiger must choose: mate, or protect her cubs.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:14
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Legendary Tigers of India
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Preview: S44 E13 | 0:30
Watch 6:26
Nature
Behind the Scenes: The Fight to Save India’s Tigers
Go behind the scenes of "Legendary Tigers of India."
Clip: S44 E13 | 6:26
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E84 | 57:46
Watch 6:38
PBS News Hour
Uganda sees spike in disease-related deaths after USAID cuts
Uganda sees spike in disease-related deaths after elimination of USAID
Clip: S2026 E84 | 6:38
Watch 5:19
PBS News Hour
Iran standoff largest supply shock ever, says energy expert
Hormuz standoff the 'largest supply shock' ever experienced, says global energy expert
Clip: S2026 E84 | 5:19
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