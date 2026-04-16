April 17, 2026

Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Faced with a powerful male, a mother tiger must choose: mate, or protect her cubs.
A tiger’s dangerous behavior shocks researchers, until the reason is revealed.
These tigers had lost their fear of humans — and it cost them their lives.
Best-selling author Michael Pollan explores our collective consciousness in "A World Appears."
News Wrap: Pope warns of 'tyrants' spending billions on wars
April 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
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Cardinal Blase J. Cupich; Nicholas Enrich; Joanne Lipman; Alyona Synenko
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