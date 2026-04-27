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Amanpour and Company

April 28, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8150 | 55m 25s

Czech President Petr Pavel on how the war in Iran is impacting Europe and causing tension in global alliances. Financial Times U.S. National Editor Edward Luce breaks down the relationship between the UK and America as King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit Washington. Dr. Elizabeth Rosenthal sheds light on the issue of people waiting for hours or days for a bed in overcrowded emergency rooms.

Aired: 04/27/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 53:08
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
Watch 4:00
PBS News Hour
Comey indicted over social media post DOJ says crossed line
James Comey indicted over social media post Trump's DOJ says crossed a line
Clip: S2026 E88 | 4:00
Watch 6:41
PBS News Hour
How the UAE's departure from OPEC could impact oil markets
How the UAE's departure from OPEC could impact oil markets
Clip: S2026 E88 | 6:41
Watch 6:03
PBS News Hour
FCC threatens ABC as Trumps call for Kimmel's firing
FCC threatens ABC's licenses as Trumps call for Kimmel's firing
Clip: S2026 E88 | 6:03
Watch 5:55
PBS News Hour
King Charles calls for unity in rare address to Congress
King Charles calls for unity in rare royal address to Congress
Clip: S2026 E88 | 5:55
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 28, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E88 | 57:46
Watch 6:30
PBS News Hour
The mental health toll of gun violence in America
The mental health toll and lifelong consequences of gun violence in America
Clip: S2026 E88 | 6:30
Watch 7:33
PBS News Hour
Tessa Thompson and Adrien Brody on new play 'The Fear of 13'
Tessa Thompson and Adrien Brody on Broadway debuts in 'The Fear of 13'
Clip: S2026 E88 | 7:33
Watch 10:01
PBS News Hour
Families sound alarm on toxic mold in military housing
Families sound alarm on toxic mold in military housing
Clip: S2026 E88 | 10:01
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