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Amanpour and Company

April 21, 2025

Season 2026 Episode 8145 | 55m 06s

International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson brings us an update on the uncertain U.S.-Iran negotiations. Energy expert Matt Smith explains the impacts of the complex blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Ukrainian journalist Olga Rudenko discusses Ukraine's role. Fmr. Trump Trade Rep. Robert Lighthizer defends the administration's tariff regime and argues for a new system of global trade.

Aired: 04/20/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 53:08
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
Watch 3:00
Nature
Why This Tiger Hunts Turtles… And Crocodiles
A tiger’s dangerous behavior shocks researchers, until the reason is revealed.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:00
Watch 3:15
Nature
Poachers Return: How Trust Made India’s Tigers Vulnerable
These tigers had lost their fear of humans — and it cost them their lives.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:15
Watch 3:14
Nature
Tiger Mom Fights to Protect Her Cubs
Faced with a powerful male, a mother tiger must choose: mate, or protect her cubs.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:14
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Legendary Tigers of India
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Preview: S44 E13 | 0:30
Watch 6:13
PBS News Hour
Trump extends Iran ceasefire as talks to end war stall
Trump extends Iran ceasefire as talks to end war stall
Clip: S2026 E83 | 6:13
Watch 8:58
PBS News Hour
Warsh faces questions on Fed independence, personal wealth
Fed nominee Warsh questioned on independence from Trump and personal wealth
Clip: S2026 E83 | 8:58
Watch 4:53
PBS News Hour
Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick resigns ahead of House ethics probe
Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick resigns ahead of ethics probe into use of campaign funds
Clip: S2026 E83 | 4:53
Watch 8:21
PBS News Hour
In rare interview, top Hezbollah leader rejects disarmament
In rare interview, top Hezbollah leader rejects disarmament, calls for Israeli withdrawal
Clip: S2026 E83 | 8:21
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