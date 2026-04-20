April 21, 2025

Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
A tiger’s dangerous behavior shocks researchers, until the reason is revealed.
These tigers had lost their fear of humans — and it cost them their lives.
Faced with a powerful male, a mother tiger must choose: mate, or protect her cubs.
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Trump extends Iran ceasefire as talks to end war stall
Fed nominee Warsh questioned on independence from Trump and personal wealth
Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick resigns ahead of ethics probe into use of campaign funds
In rare interview, top Hezbollah leader rejects disarmament, calls for Israeli withdrawal
Latest Episodes
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Ellie Geranmayeh; Ghassan Hasbani; Keisha Lance Bottoms; Richard Just; Seyi Arongundade;Emma Rowland
Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.); Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Michael Pollan
Cardinal Blase J. Cupich; Nicholas Enrich; Joanne Lipman; Alyona Synenko
Marjorie Taylor Greene; Muhammad Saeed; Daniel Yergin
Christopher Stokes; Amos Harel; Mo Ibrahim; Andrew McCarthy
Danny Citrinowicz; Adam Kinzinger; David Pressman; A. Mechele Dickerson
Elizabeth Economy; Adam Higginbotham; Rebecca Newberger Goldstein
Jared Genser; Ethan Hawke; Carol Leonnig; Aaron C. Davis
Gary Sick; Adrien Brody; Lindsey Florentino; McKay Coppins
John Kirby; Vali Nasr; Edward Wong