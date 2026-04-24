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Amanpour and Company

April 27, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8149 | 55m 43s

Sanam Vakil breaks down who is really holding the cards as diplomacy reaches a stalemate between the U.S. and Iran. Rachel Goldberg-Polin discusses her new memoir chronicling how she grappled with her son's abduction during the October 7th attacks and his killing. Khiara Bridges explores the Black maternal mortality crisis in her book "Expecting Inequity."

Aired: 04/26/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 53:08
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
Watch 6:33
PBS News Hour
The health concerns as Supreme Court hears Roundup case
A look at health concerns as Roundup case reaches Supreme Court
Clip: S2026 E87 | 6:33
Watch 7:48
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on risks of political violence
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the growing risks of political violence
Clip: S2026 E87 | 7:48
Watch 4:34
PBS News Hour
U.S.-Iran talks at impasse over nuclear program and Hormuz
U.S.-Iran talks at impasse over nuclear program and Strait of Hormuz
Clip: S2026 E87 | 4:34
Watch 7:55
PBS News Hour
Ex-agent weighs in on Secret Service security concerns
Ex-agent weighs in on Secret Service security concerns
Clip: S2026 E87 | 7:55
Watch 5:04
PBS News Hour
Accused gunman charged with attempted assassination of Trump
Accused Correspondents' Dinner gunman charged with attempted assassination of Trump
Clip: S2026 E87 | 5:04
Watch 9:33
PBS News Hour
New focus on autism fuels debate over splitting the spectrum
New focus on autism fuels debate over splitting the spectrum
Clip: S2026 E87 | 9:33
Watch 5:37
PBS News Hour
Reporters describe chaos at Correspondents' Dinner shooting
Liz Landers and Lisa Desjardins describe chaos at Correspondents' Dinner shooting
Clip: S2026 E87 | 5:37
Watch 5:45
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: King Charles arrives in U.S. for state visit
News Wrap: King Charles arrives in Washington for state visit
Clip: S2026 E87 | 5:45
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