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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Hegseth’s turbulent time leading the U.S. military

Season 2026 Episode 21 | 17m 55s

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has distinguished himself as President Trump’s most pugnacious Cabinet member and as a leading advocate of the war against Iran. He is also someone who is trying to reshape the military according to his own values and beliefs. The panel discusses Hegseth’s turbulent time leading the world’s most powerful military.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
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