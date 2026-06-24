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Amanpour and Company

How a Forgotten Document Became America’s Defining Idea

Season 2026 Episode 8191 | 17m 21s

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal . . . ." These are some of the best-known words in American history. Michael Auslin, author of "National Treasure" and a fellow at the Hoover Institution, argues that the Declaration of Independence remains a unifying touchstone for Americans. Auslin joins Walter Isaacson to explain.

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