Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/8/26

Extras
Walter Isaacson; Jeremy Diamond; Ali al-Samoudi; Sir David Attenborough; Sherrie Rollins Westin
Sesame Workshop Pres. and CEO Sherrie Rollins Westins introduces her book "What I Learned from Mom."
May 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Cyberattack on Canvas platform highlights vulnerabilities and risks for schools
U.S. strikes on Iranian tankers raise more questions over negotiations to end war
Why FDA Commissioner Makary is on the ropes after months of turmoil
What a stronger than expected jobs report tells us about the state of the economy
News Wrap: Pentagon releases ‘never-before-seen’ UFO files on its website
Virginia’s Supreme Court tosses voter-approved redistricting plan in blow to Democrats
New U.S. counterterror strategy focuses on drug cartels but omits right-wing extremism
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