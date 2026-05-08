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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/8/26

Season 2026 Episode 19 | 26m 46s

U.S. forces struck Iranian targets Thursday after two U.S. destroyers were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, but Trump called this response a “love tap” and said the exchange of fire did not represent a break in the ceasefire. Moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Peter Baker of The New York Times, Amna Nawaz of PBS News Hour, and Jonathan Lemire and Vivian Salama of The Atlantic discuss this and more.

Aired: 05/07/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 55:34
Amanpour and Company
May 8, 2026
Walter Isaacson; Jeremy Diamond; Ali al-Samoudi; Sir David Attenborough; Sherrie Rollins Westin
Episode: S2026 E8158 | 55:34
Watch 18:00
Amanpour and Company
What Katie Couric, Noah Kahan & Ken Burns Learned From Their Moms
Sesame Workshop Pres. and CEO Sherrie Rollins Westins introduces her book "What I Learned from Mom."
Clip: S2026 E8158 | 18:00
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E96 | 57:46
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
Cyberattack on Canvas highlights vulnerabilities for schools
Cyberattack on Canvas platform highlights vulnerabilities and risks for schools
Clip: S2026 E96 | 6:43
Watch 3:36
PBS News Hour
U.S. strikes on Iranian tankers throw diplomacy in question
U.S. strikes on Iranian tankers raise more questions over negotiations to end war
Clip: S2026 E96 | 3:36
Watch 7:10
PBS News Hour
FDA Commissioner Makary on the ropes after months of turmoil
Why FDA Commissioner Makary is on the ropes after months of turmoil
Clip: S2026 E96 | 7:10
Watch 6:09
PBS News Hour
What the latest jobs numbers tell us about the economy
What a stronger than expected jobs report tells us about the state of the economy
Clip: S2026 E96 | 6:09
Watch 6:23
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Pentagon releases ‘never-before-seen’ UFO files
News Wrap: Pentagon releases ‘never-before-seen’ UFO files on its website
Clip: S2026 E96 | 6:23
Watch 6:41
PBS News Hour
Virginia Supreme Court tosses Democrats’ redistricting plan
Virginia’s Supreme Court tosses voter-approved redistricting plan in blow to Democrats
Clip: S2026 E96 | 6:41
Watch 7:41
PBS News Hour
A look at new U.S. counterterror strategy’s shifting focus
New U.S. counterterror strategy focuses on drug cartels but omits right-wing extremism
Clip: S2026 E96 | 7:41
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