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Once Upon a Time in Space

Series Preview

Season 2026 | 30s

Drawing on intimate, unseen archive and powerful first-hand testimony, this landmark 4-part series tells the human stories behind our quest to explore space, offering a unique perspective on our changing world and where we are headed.

Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 1:44
Once Upon a Time in Space
The Cupola
Terry Virts helps build the cupola, a window that forever transformed how we see the Earth.
Clip: S2026 E4 | 1:44
Watch 1:28
Once Upon a Time in Space
“Vodka did not go down well in space.”
Sergei Zalyotin offers invaluable advice about what alcohol to drink in space.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:28
Watch 1:34
Once Upon a Time in Space
Jerry’s Letter to His Son From Space
Jerry Linenger shares a letter he wrote to his young son while aboard space station Mir.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 1:34
Watch 1:26
Once Upon a Time in Space
The Collision That Sent the Soviet Space Station Tumbling
Sasha Lazutkin and Michael Foale recall an out-of-control vessel hitting Mir.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 1:26
Watch 1:36
Once Upon a Time in Space
Culture Clash
Sasha Lazutkin and his wife Lyudmila talk about the arrival of American astronauts at Star City.
Clip: S2026 E2 | 1:36
Watch 1:26
Once Upon a Time in Space
The First Mom in Space
Anna Fisher, the first mother in space, and daughter Kristin, reflect on leaving loved ones behind.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 1:26
Watch 1:32
Once Upon a Time in Space
"That’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard.”
Meeting astronaut Ron McNair inspires Charlie Bolden to apply to NASA.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 1:32
Watch 2:17
Once Upon a Time in Space
Extended Preview
At dawn of a new space race, this series tells the human story of our quest to explore the cosmos.
Preview: S2026 | 2:17
Watch 24:16
Nature
Lake Mead Mysteries | Great EV Road Chatper One
Sophie Shrand and crew pack the car, charge the batteries, focus the cameras, and hit the road.
Special: 24:16
Latest Episodes
Once Upon a Time in Space
Friends Forever
Relationships aboard the ISS are tested when war breaks out on Earth.
Episode: S2026 E4
Watch 55:47
Once Upon a Time in Space
Politics Always Wins
The arrival of the International Space Station promises a new era of cooperation in space.
Episode: S2026 E3 | 55:47
Watch 55:55
Once Upon a Time in Space
The Russian Thing
When the Soviet Union falls, Russia welcomes US astronauts to their space station Mir.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 55:55
Watch 55:55
Once Upon a Time in Space
America First
A pioneering class of astronauts is recruited by NASA to fly aboard its new Space Shuttle.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 55:55