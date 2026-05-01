Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/1/26

Extras
Alix Didier Fils-Aimé; Natalie Livingston; Sarah Isgur
Sarah Isgur argues in "Last Branch Standing" there's a lot we get wrong about the Supreme Court.
May 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What the Iran war’s economic fallout means for the midterms
Trump rejects Iran’s latest proposal as he reviews new military options to relaunch war
New PBS series explores the often-overlooked history of American Muslims
Palestinian and Israeli writers reflect on bridging divides in ‘The Future is Peace’
Brooks and Capehart on fallout from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting
Two sides of Trump’s reaction to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting
New video of Correspondents’ Dinner shooting raises questions about presidential security
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2026
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Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/27/26
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