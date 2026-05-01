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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/1/26

Season 2026 Episode 18 | 26m 46s

Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 1, 2026.

Aired: 04/30/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
May 1, 2026
Alix Didier Fils-Aimé; Natalie Livingston; Sarah Isgur
Episode: S2026 E8153 | 55:20
Watch 18:32
Amanpour and Company
Is the Supreme Court the “Last Branch Standing?”
Sarah Isgur argues in "Last Branch Standing" there's a lot we get wrong about the Supreme Court.
Clip: S2026 E8153 | 18:32
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E91 | 57:46
Watch 13:01
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What the Iran war’s economic fallout means for the midterms
What the Iran war’s economic fallout means for the midterms
Clip: S2026 E18 | 13:01
Watch 6:45
PBS News Hour
Trump rejects Iran proposal as he considers relaunching war
Trump rejects Iran’s latest proposal as he reviews new military options to relaunch war
Clip: S2026 E91 | 6:45
Watch 5:17
PBS News Hour
New PBS series explores American Muslims’ overlooked history
New PBS series explores the often-overlooked history of American Muslims
Clip: S2026 E91 | 5:17
Watch 9:39
PBS News Hour
Palestinian and Israeli writers bridge divides in new book
Palestinian and Israeli writers reflect on bridging divides in ‘The Future is Peace’
Clip: S2026 E91 | 9:39
Watch 11:02
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on the Correspondents’ Dinner shooting
Brooks and Capehart on fallout from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting
Clip: S2026 E91 | 11:02
Watch 9:55
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Two sides of Trump’s reaction to the WHCD shooting
Two sides of Trump’s reaction to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting
Clip: S2026 E18 | 9:55
Watch 6:30
PBS News Hour
WHCD shooting raises questions about presidential security
New video of Correspondents’ Dinner shooting raises questions about presidential security
Clip: S2026 E91 | 6:30
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