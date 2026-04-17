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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/17/26

Season 2026 Episode 16 | 0s

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/17/26

Aired: 04/16/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 53:08
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Legendary Tigers of India
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Preview: S44 E13 | 0:30
Watch 3:15
Nature
Poachers Return: How Trust Made India’s Tigers Vulnerable
These tigers had lost their fear of humans — and it cost them their lives.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:15
Watch 3:00
Nature
Why This Tiger Hunts Turtles… And Crocodiles
A tiger’s dangerous behavior shocks researchers, until the reason is revealed.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:00
Watch 3:14
Nature
Tiger Mom Fights to Protect Her Cubs
Faced with a powerful male, a mother tiger must choose: mate, or protect her cubs.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:14
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
April 17, 2026
Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.); Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Michael Pollan
Episode: S2026 E8143 | 55:20
Watch 18:03
Amanpour and Company
Michael Pollan: Social Media Sold Our Attention. We Are Now Less Conscious
Best-selling author Michael Pollan explores our collective consciousness in "A World Appears."
Clip: S2026 E8143 | 18:03
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E81 | 57:46
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