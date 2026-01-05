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Washington Week with The Atlantic

How Iran benefits from Trump's deal and what's next

Season 2026 Episode 25 | 18m 12s

This week, the U.S. and Iran signed an agreement to end hostilities, reopen oil routes and begin negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program. But Trump's deal has been criticized at home and abroad. The panel discusses how Iran immediately benefits from the plan and whether a long-term agreement will ever be signed.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
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