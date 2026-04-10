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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/10/26

Season 2026 Episode 15 | 26m 46s

Earlier this week, Donald Trump threatened to annihilate Iranian civilization. Then he said he would work with Iran to collect tolls at the Strait of Hormuz. What will he say next? Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Karim Sadjapour of the Carnegie Endowment, Anne Applebaum and Nancy Youssef of The Atlantic and Gillian Tett of The Financial Times to discuss this and more.

Aired: 04/09/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Legendary Tigers of India
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Preview: S44 E13 | 0:30
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Graduation Day
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
Watch 3:02
Nature
Baby Zebra Finds Her New Home
A young zebra forms a close bond with her keeper, but not everyone is ready to share the attention.
Clip: S44 E12 | 3:02
Watch 2:43
Nature
Saving a Trapped Elephant Calf
A call comes in: a week-old elephant calf has fallen into a well.
Clip: S44 E12 | 2:43
Watch 4:56
PBS News Hour
Vance heads to Pakistan for talks with Iran to end war
Vance heads to Pakistan for talks with Iran to end war
Clip: S2026 E76 | 4:56
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E76 | 57:46
Watch 10:24
PBS News Hour
Hungarian election could alter Europe's political landscape
Hungarian election could end Orbán's grip on power and alter Europe's political landscape
Clip: S2026 E76 | 10:24
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