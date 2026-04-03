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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/3/26

Season 2026 Episode 14 | 26m 46s

Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 3, 2026.

Aired: 04/02/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Legendary Tigers of India
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Preview: S44 E13 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Graduation Day
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30
Watch 2:25
Nature
Ostrich Chick Learns to Walk
These Somali ostrich chicks are only weeks old, but one is struggling to stand.
Clip: S44 E11 | 2:25
Watch 2:09
Nature
Meet Long'uro, the Elephant Who Lost His Trunk
Long’uro lost most of his trunk after a tragic accident as a baby.
Clip: S44 E11 | 2:09
Watch 3:18
Nature
This Baby Elephant Struggles to Make Friends
Long’uro struggles to connect with other elephants after losing his trunk as a baby.
Clip: S44 E11 | 3:18
Watch 17:25
Amanpour and Company
Trump’s “Destroy and Deal” Doctrine: Impulse, Improvisation and Empire
NYT diplomatic correspondent Edward Wong discusses Pres. Trump's approach to foreign policy.
Clip: S2026 E8132 | 17:25
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