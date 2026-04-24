Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/24/26

Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Teresa Leger Fernández discuss ousting Reps. Swalwell and Gonzales.
Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Rep. Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
April 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Can Trump manage Iran and sagging approval at once?
Trump’s shrinking base
Nate Swanson; Ricardo Zúñiga; Jen Fifield
Reporter Jen Fifield on the dismantling of U.S. election systems and how it may impact the midterms.
Israel's UN ambassador says IDF is 'most moral military in the world'
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2026
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2025
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
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Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/17/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 10, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 3, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 27, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 20, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 13, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 6, 2026.
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/27/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 02/20/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/13/26