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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/24/26

Season 2026 Episode 17 | 26m 46s

Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 24, 2026.

Aired: 04/23/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 53:08
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
Watch 17:57
Amanpour and Company
Congresswomen’s Bipartisan Effort Ousts Reps Accused of Sexual Misconduct
Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Teresa Leger Fernández discuss ousting Reps. Swalwell and Gonzales.
Clip: S2026 E8148 | 17:57
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
April 24, 2026
Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Rep. Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
Episode: S2026 E8148 | 55:30
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E86 | 57:46
Watch 17:03
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Can Trump manage Iran and sagging economic approval at the same time?
Can Trump manage Iran and sagging approval at once?
Clip: S2026 E17 | 17:03
Watch 6:11
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s shrinking base
Trump’s shrinking base
Clip: S2026 E17 | 6:11
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
April 23, 2026
Nate Swanson; Ricardo Zúñiga; Jen Fifield
Episode: S2026 E8147 | 55:50
Watch 18:33
Amanpour and Company
ProPublica Goes Inside Trump’s Effort to “Take Over” the Midterm Elections
Reporter Jen Fifield on the dismantling of U.S. election systems and how it may impact the midterms.
Clip: S2026 E8147 | 18:33
Watch 7:24
PBS News Hour
Israeli UN ambassador: IDF most moral military in the world
Israel's UN ambassador says IDF is 'most moral military in the world'
Clip: S2026 E85 | 7:24
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