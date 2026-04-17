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Amanpour and Company

April 20, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8144

Middle East expert Ellie Geranmayeh on what may happen as the ceasefire with Iran comes to an end. Former Lebanese Deputy PM Ghassan Hasbani discusses the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on her memoir and campaign for Georgia Governor. Richard Just and students Seyi Arongundade and Emma Rowland on what Washington gets wrong about Gen Z.

Aired: 04/19/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 53:08
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Legendary Tigers of India
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Preview: S44 E13 | 0:30
Watch 3:15
Nature
Poachers Return: How Trust Made India’s Tigers Vulnerable
These tigers had lost their fear of humans — and it cost them their lives.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:15
Watch 3:14
Nature
Tiger Mom Fights to Protect Her Cubs
Faced with a powerful male, a mother tiger must choose: mate, or protect her cubs.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:14
Watch 3:00
Nature
Why This Tiger Hunts Turtles… And Crocodiles
A tiger’s dangerous behavior shocks researchers, until the reason is revealed.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:00
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 8:12
PBS News Hour
Next round of U.S.-Iran talks in doubt as tensions rise
Next round of U.S.-Iran talks in doubt as tensions rise ahead of ceasefire deadline
Clip: S2026 E82 | 8:12
Watch 4:02
PBS News Hour
Retired admiral on U.S. strategy behind naval blockade
Retired admiral breaks down U.S. strategy behind naval blockade
Clip: S2026 E82 | 4:02
Watch 8:26
PBS News Hour
Mideast experts on U.S. and Iran priorities in negotiations
Middle East experts analyze U.S. and Iran priorities in potential negotiations
Clip: S2026 E82 | 8:26
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