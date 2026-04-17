April 20, 2026

Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
These tigers had lost their fear of humans — and it cost them their lives.
Faced with a powerful male, a mother tiger must choose: mate, or protect her cubs.
A tiger’s dangerous behavior shocks researchers, until the reason is revealed.
Next round of U.S.-Iran talks in doubt as tensions rise ahead of ceasefire deadline
Retired admiral breaks down U.S. strategy behind naval blockade
Middle East experts analyze U.S. and Iran priorities in potential negotiations
Latest Episodes
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.); Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Michael Pollan
Cardinal Blase J. Cupich; Nicholas Enrich; Joanne Lipman; Alyona Synenko
Marjorie Taylor Greene; Muhammad Saeed; Daniel Yergin
Christopher Stokes; Amos Harel; Mo Ibrahim; Andrew McCarthy
Danny Citrinowicz; Adam Kinzinger; David Pressman; A. Mechele Dickerson
Elizabeth Economy; Adam Higginbotham; Rebecca Newberger Goldstein
Jared Genser; Ethan Hawke; Carol Leonnig; Aaron C. Davis
John Kirby; Vali Nasr; Edward Wong
Gary Sick; Adrien Brody; Lindsey Florentino; McKay Coppins
Jon Alterman; Dmytro Kuleba; Brian Goldstone; Hoda Sobhani