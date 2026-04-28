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Amanpour and Company

April 29, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8151 | 55m 28s

Bloomberg Weekend's Editor at Large Mishal Husain discusses the British royal visit to the U.S. Fmr. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Iran expert Vali Nasr unpack the 60 days of war in Iran. Adm. William McRaven (ret.) shares his most impactful speeches in a new book "Duty, Honor, Country & Life."

Aired: 04/28/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 53:08
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E89 | 57:46
Watch 5:40
PBS News Hour
Hegseth’s House hearing shows partisan divide over Iran war
Hegseth’s contentious hearing in Congress reveals partisan divide over Iran war
Clip: S2026 E89 | 5:40
Watch 10:33
PBS News Hour
How a Supreme Court decision weakens the Voting Rights Act
How the Supreme Court’s decision weakens the Voting Rights Act nationwide
Clip: S2026 E89 | 10:33
Watch 3:47
PBS News Hour
Why Congress is stuck over DHS funding and other key bills
Why Congress is at an impasse over DHS funding and other critical bills
Clip: S2026 E89 | 3:47
Watch 5:54
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Comey denies wrongdoing as he appears in court
News Wrap: Comey denies wrongdoing as he appears in court over new indictment
Clip: S2026 E89 | 5:54
Watch 4:04
PBS News Hour
What it takes to create the perfect pitch for the World Cup
What it takes to create the perfect pitch for the World Cup
Clip: S2026 E89 | 4:04
Watch 9:24
PBS News Hour
The communities hoping America’s 250th will bridge divides
The local communities hoping America’s 250th birthday will help bridge divides
Clip: S2026 E89 | 9:24
Watch 7:10
PBS News Hour
How tariff refunds may affect U.S. businesses and consumers
How upcoming tariff refunds may affect U.S. businesses and consumers
Clip: S2026 E89 | 7:10
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