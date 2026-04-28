Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
April 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Hegseth’s contentious hearing in Congress reveals partisan divide over Iran war
How the Supreme Court’s decision weakens the Voting Rights Act nationwide
Why Congress is at an impasse over DHS funding and other critical bills
News Wrap: Comey denies wrongdoing as he appears in court over new indictment
What it takes to create the perfect pitch for the World Cup
The local communities hoping America’s 250th birthday will help bridge divides
How upcoming tariff refunds may affect U.S. businesses and consumers
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2026
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
-
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Petr Pavel; Edward Luce; Dr. Elizabeth Rosenthal
Sanam Vakil; Rachel Goldberg-Polin; Khiara Bridges
Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Rep. Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
Nate Swanson; Ricardo Zúñiga; Jen Fifield
Volodymyr Zelensky; Timothy Snyder; Tjada D'Oyen McKenna
Nic Robertson; Matt Smith; Olga Rudenko; Robert Lighthizer
Ellie Geranmayeh; Ghassan Hasbani; Keisha Lance Bottoms; Richard Just; Seyi Arongundade;Emma Rowland
Gen. Stanley McChrystal (ret.); Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Michael Pollan
Cardinal Blase J. Cupich; Nicholas Enrich; Joanne Lipman; Alyona Synenko
Marjorie Taylor Greene; Muhammad Saeed; Daniel Yergin