May 4, 2026

Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder discusses escalations between Iran and the U.S. in the Strait of Hormuz. Martin Luther King III reacts to the new law that strips a key portion of the Voting Rights Act and how it reflects on his father's legacy. Fmr. Assistant to President Obama Jason Bordoff discusses the impact of the Iran War on global energy and how nations around the world may react.