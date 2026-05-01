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Amanpour and Company

May 4, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8154 | 55m 54s

Fmr. U.S. Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder discusses escalations between Iran and the U.S. in the Strait of Hormuz. Martin Luther King III reacts to the new law that strips a key portion of the Voting Rights Act and how it reflects on his father's legacy. Fmr. Assistant to President Obama Jason Bordoff discusses the impact of the Iran War on global energy and how nations around the world may react.

Aired: 05/03/26
Extras
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May 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
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Analyzing the U.S. effort to reopen the Strait of Hormuz
Analyzing the U.S. effort to reopen the Strait of Hormuz amid tensions
Clip: S2026 E92 | 8:01
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How the collapse of Spirit Airlines is impacting travelers
How the collapse of Spirit Airlines is impacting travelers and the wider aviation industry
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U.S. and Iran tested over the Strait of Hormuz
U.S. and Iran truce tested over the Strait of Hormuz, threatening to reignite conflict
Clip: S2026 E92 | 3:30
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News Wrap: Rudy Giuliani recovers from pneumonia in Florida
News Wrap: Rudy Giuliani recovers from pneumonia at a Florida hospital
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U.S. Forest Service cuts raise concerns on protecting public lands and fighting wildfires
Clip: S2026 E92 | 7:08
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Former federal workers speak out about being fired and why they're now running for office
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