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Amanpour and Company

May 6, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8156 | 55m 33s

Anchor Christiane Amanpour remembers CNN founder Ted Turner after his passing today at the age of 87. We take a look back at Christiane's last interview with Ted from 2015. Danny Citrinowicz, fmr. head of the Iran branch of Israeli Intelligence, joins the show as the U.S. and Iran work on reaching an agreement. Rhae Lynn Barnes documents the history and impact of blackface in her book "Darkology."

Aired: 05/05/26
Extras
Watch 5:24
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Patients evacuated from ship with hantavirus
News Wrap: 3 new patients evacuated from cruise ship with deadly hantavirus outbreak
Clip: S2026 E94 | 5:24
Watch 5:15
PBS News Hour
Most Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of Iran war
New poll shows growing number of Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of Iran war
Clip: S2026 E94 | 5:15
Watch 5:46
PBS News Hour
FBI investigates journalist who wrote about Patel's drinking
FBI reportedly investigates journalist who wrote about Kash Patel's heavy drinking
Clip: S2026 E94 | 5:46
Watch 8:50
PBS News Hour
Republican campaigns target Muslims in Texas
Republican campaigns target Muslims in Texas
Clip: S2026 E94 | 8:50
Watch 7:14
PBS News Hour
Examining a potential deal between the U.S. and Iran
Examining a potential deal between the U.S. and Iran
Clip: S2026 E94 | 7:14
Watch 8:33
PBS News Hour
Remembering the life and legacy of CNN founder Ted Turner
Remembering the life and legacy of visionary CNN founder Ted Turner
Clip: S2026 E94 | 8:33
Watch 6:42
PBS News Hour
Ceasefire offers reprieve as Iranians endure war in Tehran
Ceasefire offers reprieve as Iranians endure conflict in Tehran
Clip: S2026 E94 | 6:42
Watch 4:20
PBS News Hour
U.S. and Iran trade new proposals to end war
U.S. and Iran exchange new proposals to end war
Clip: S2026 E94 | 4:20
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E94 | 57:46
Watch 18:29
Amanpour and Company
How Blackface Embedded Itself in American Culture
Rhae Lynn Barnes discusses her new book "Darkology."
Clip: S2026 E8156 | 18:29
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