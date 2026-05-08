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Amanpour and Company

May 11, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8159 | 55m 54s

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado discusses the prospect of democratic elections in her country. Author Omer Bartov traces Israel's present crisis back to the tensions rooted in its founding in his new book "Israel: What Went Wrong." Journalist and author Bob Davis discusses how a small American town recovered from the impact of Chinese imports — and what it reveals about the U.S.

Aired: 05/10/26
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E97 | 57:46
Watch 5:12
PBS News Hour
How underwater speakers are helping revive coral reefs
How underwater speakers are helping revive coral reefs devastated by climate change
Clip: S2026 E97 | 5:12
Watch 4:48
PBS News Hour
Artist crafts modern take on ancient Japanese folklore
Artist Masako Miki crafts modern take on ancient Japanese folklore
Clip: S2026 E97 | 4:48
Watch 4:51
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Access to abortion pill temporarily extended
News Wrap: Supreme Court temporarily extends access to mifepristone
Clip: S2026 E97 | 4:51
Watch 7:22
PBS News Hour
Robert Kagan on why he says U.S. faces likely defeat in Iran
Robert Kagan on why he believes U.S. faces likely defeat in Iran
Clip: S2026 E97 | 7:22
Watch 4:02
PBS News Hour
Congress faces key funding and security deadlines
Congress back in session facing key funding and security deadlines
Clip: S2026 E97 | 4:02
Watch 4:28
PBS News Hour
Trump rejects Iran proposal, says ceasefire on life support
Trump rejects latest Iran peace proposal, says ceasefire on 'life support'
Clip: S2026 E97 | 4:28
Watch 5:23
PBS News Hour
Lawsuit challenges Reflecting Pool project as costs soar
Lawsuit challenges Trump’s Reflecting Pool project as projected costs soar
Clip: S2026 E97 | 5:23
Watch 8:49
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the midterm outlook
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the midterm outlook following redistricting legal battles
Clip: S2026 E97 | 8:49
Watch 8:00
PBS News Hour
What to know about the cruise ship hantavirus outbreak
What to know about the cruise ship hantavirus outbreak and the Americans facing quarantine
Clip: S2026 E97 | 8:00
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