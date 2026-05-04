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Amanpour and Company

May 5, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8155 | 55m 53s

The Middle East Institute's Gregory Gause discusses whether the US-Iran ceasefire is holding. Matthew Hollingworth of the World Food Programme explains the impact of fertilizer blockage in the Strait of Hormuz on world food resources. The Center for Reproductive Rights' Nancy Northup on the legal battle over Mifepristone. Prof. Barbara F. Walter explains the spike in political violence in the US.

Aired: 05/04/26
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E93 | 57:46
Watch 6:46
PBS News Hour
What inspired Douglas Stuart’s new novel ‘John of John’
How author Douglas Stuart’s journey to a remote Scottish island inspired ‘John of John’
Clip: S2026 E93 | 6:46
Watch 4:50
PBS News Hour
Iran defiant as U.S. pushes to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Iran remains defiant as U.S. launches new effort to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Clip: S2026 E93 | 4:50
Watch 8:44
PBS News Hour
Families in Lebanon search for victims of Israeli strikes
Families in Lebanon still search rubble for loved ones killed in a day of Israeli strikes
Clip: S2026 E93 | 8:44
Watch 8:08
PBS News Hour
Thousands of immigrant truckers lose CDLs in Trump crackdown
Thousands of immigrant truckers lose commercial licenses in Trump administration crackdown
Clip: S2026 E93 | 8:08
Watch 4:54
PBS News Hour
What to know about human-to-human hantavirus transmission
Can hantavirus spread between humans? What to know as WHO investigates ship outbreak
Clip: S2026 E93 | 4:54
Watch 5:02
PBS News Hour
States scramble to redraw congressional maps before midterms
New wave of Southern states scramble to redraw congressional maps ahead of midterms
Clip: S2026 E93 | 5:02
Watch 5:51
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Senate GOP requests $1 billion for Trump ballroom
News Wrap: Senate GOP requests $1 billion in funding for Trump’s ballroom
Clip: S2026 E93 | 5:51
Watch 7:57
PBS News Hour
Wynton Marsalis on why jazz is democracy’s perfect metaphor
Why Wynton Marsalis thinks jazz is the perfect metaphor for democracy
Clip: S2026 E93 | 7:57
Watch 18:04
Amanpour and Company
Trump’s 3rd Assassination Attempt: What Is Behind Today’s Political Violence?
Barbara F. Walter discusses political violence in the U.S.
Clip: S2026 E8155 | 18:04
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