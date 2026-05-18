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Amanpour and Company

Is the Supreme Court the “Last Branch Standing?”

Season 2026 Episode 8153 | 18m 32s

Since Trump 2.0, the Supreme Court has handed down several high-profile and controversial decisions. Attorney Sarah Isgur, a former Justice Department spokesperson, says there’s a lot we get wrong about the Court. Isgur attempts to bust myths and misconceptions in her book “Last Branch Standing.” The author speaks with Walter Isaacson about looking beyond partisan politics.

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