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Washington Week with The Atlantic

What the Iran war’s economic fallout means for the midterms

Season 2026 Episode 18 | 13m 01s

Fallout from the Iran war has created economic woes ahead of the midterms. The panel discusses Trump’s goals in the Middle East and the effects they may have on control of Congress.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
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News Wrap: Trump says he called off planned strike on Iran
News Wrap: Trump says he called off strike on Iran planned for Tuesday
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