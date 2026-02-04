GREGORY-PORTLAND VS. CALALLEN

Extras
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.
This frog dad goes to extreme heights to find the safest home for his tadpoles.
Trapped on the wrong side of a flooded river, an elephant mom must decide if it’s safe to cross.
Cichlid parents must learn to work together to protect their young.
James gets himself in a tough spot when he takes on a new role. Jimmy tells Siegfried hard truths.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Season XXI
-
Season XX
-
Season XIX
-
Season XVIII
-
Challenge! Season 17
-
Season XVI
-
Season XV
-
Season XIV
-
Season XIII
-
Season XII
-
Season XI
Will the Buccaneers batter, or be bitten, by the Bulldogs? It's Miller against Banquete.
Tigers stalk the Pirates. It's Carroll against London, Next on Challenge!
Chargers try to tase the Pirates. It's Branch Academy against Rockport-Fulton, next on Challenge!
Will the Seahawks soar to victory over the Texans? It's Kaufer against Ray, next on Challenge!
Can the Royals reel in the Marlins? It's CCISD Collegiate against Port Aransas, next on Challlenge!
Warriors wage war with Warriors! Who will win? It's Tuloso-Midway against Victoria West.
Will the Eagles soar past the Pirates? It's Veterans Memorial against Sinton, next on Challenge!
Centurions clash with Mustangs. It's St. John Paull II against Ingleside, next on Challenge!
Can the Trojans rein in the Mustangs? It's Moody against King, next on Challenge!
Season 21 kicks-off as the Titans take on the Hornets! It's Victoria East against Flour Bluff.