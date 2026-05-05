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Challenge!

SEASON 21 CHAMPIONSHIP

Season 21 Episode 24 | 58m 27s

We're down to the Championship for Season 21. Will the Challenge! Cup go to Flour Bluff or Ray? Find out next, on Challenge!

Aired: 05/05/26
Season 21 of Challenge! is sponsored by the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.
Extras
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Watch 27:52
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RAY VS. VETERANS MEMORIAL
Texans take on the Eagles! It's Ray against Veterans Memorial, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E23 | 27:52
Watch 27:48
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FLOUR BLUFF VS. PORT ARANSAS
Will the Hornets sting, or be skewered by the Marlins? It's Flour Bluff against Port Aransas.
Episode: S21 E22 | 27:48
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SEASON 21 ALL STAR GAME
best of the best play in the annual All Star game for fun and scholarship money, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E21 | 57:49
Watch 27:05
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VETERANS MEMORIAL VS. GREGORY-PORTLAND
Will the Eagles soar, or get plucked by the Wildcats? It's Veterans Memorial vs Gregory-Portland.
Episode: S21 E20 | 27:05
Watch 26:58
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PORT ARANSAS VS. LONDON
Marlins and Pirates cross swords! It's Port Aransas against London, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E19 | 26:58
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GREGORY-PORTLAND VS. ACADEMY
Big cat attack! Wildcats take on the Lions. It's Gregory-Portland against Academy, next on Challenge
Episode: S21 E18 | 26:58
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LONDON VS. BANQUETE
Pirates battle with the Bulldogs! It's London against Banquete, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E17 | 27:00
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RAY VS. ROCKPORT-FULTON
Cowboys vs Cutthroats! Texans take on the Pirates. It's Ray against Rockport-Fulton, on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E16 | 27:12
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TULOSO-MIDWAY VS. PORT ARANSAS
Can the Warriors reel in the Marlins? It's Tuloso-Midway against Port Aransas, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E15 | 27:46
Watch 27:53
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INGLESIDE VS. VETERANS MEMORIAL
Will the Mustangs run away with the win or will the Eagles soar to victory? Next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E14 | 27:53