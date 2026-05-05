SEASON 21 CHAMPIONSHIP

Extras
How author Douglas Stuart’s journey to a remote Scottish island inspired ‘John of John’
Families in Lebanon still search rubble for loved ones killed in a day of Israeli strikes
Thousands of immigrant truckers lose commercial licenses in Trump administration crackdown
Can hantavirus spread between humans? What to know as WHO investigates ship outbreak
New wave of Southern states scramble to redraw congressional maps ahead of midterms
Iran remains defiant as U.S. launches new effort to reopen Strait of Hormuz
News Wrap: Senate GOP requests $1 billion in funding for Trump’s ballroom
Why Wynton Marsalis thinks jazz is the perfect metaphor for democracy
May 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
F. Gregory Gause III; Matthew Hollingworth; Nancy Northup; Barbara F. Walter
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Texans take on the Eagles! It's Ray against Veterans Memorial, next on Challenge!
Will the Hornets sting, or be skewered by the Marlins? It's Flour Bluff against Port Aransas.
best of the best play in the annual All Star game for fun and scholarship money, next on Challenge!
Will the Eagles soar, or get plucked by the Wildcats? It's Veterans Memorial vs Gregory-Portland.
Marlins and Pirates cross swords! It's Port Aransas against London, next on Challenge!
Big cat attack! Wildcats take on the Lions. It's Gregory-Portland against Academy, next on Challenge
Pirates battle with the Bulldogs! It's London against Banquete, next on Challenge!
Cowboys vs Cutthroats! Texans take on the Pirates. It's Ray against Rockport-Fulton, on Challenge!
Can the Warriors reel in the Marlins? It's Tuloso-Midway against Port Aransas, next on Challenge!
Will the Mustangs run away with the win or will the Eagles soar to victory? Next on Challenge!