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Challenge!

RAY VS. VETERANS MEMORIAL

Season 21 Episode 23 | 27m 52s

Texans take on the Eagles! It's Ray against Veterans Memorial, next on Challenge!

Aired: 04/28/26
Season 21 of Challenge! is sponsored by the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 53:08
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E89 | 57:46
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PBS News Hour
The mental health toll of gun violence in America
The mental health toll and lifelong consequences of gun violence in America
Clip: S2026 E88 | 6:30
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PBS News Hour
Families sound alarm on toxic mold in military housing
Families sound alarm on toxic mold in military housing
Clip: S2026 E88 | 10:01
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PBS News Hour
Tessa Thompson and Adrien Brody on new play 'The Fear of 13'
Tessa Thompson and Adrien Brody on Broadway debuts in 'The Fear of 13'
Clip: S2026 E88 | 7:33
Watch 4:43
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Federal agents search Minnesota childcare centers
News Wrap: Federal agents search Minnesota childcare centers
Clip: S2026 E88 | 4:43
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
April 28, 2026
Petr Pavel; Edward Luce; Dr. Elizabeth Rosenthal
Episode: S2026 E8150 | 55:25
Watch 17:30
Amanpour and Company
“Barbaric” and "Humiliating:" Americans Are Waiting Days for a Hospital Bed
Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal discusses the "barbaric" issue of hospital boarding.
Clip: S2026 E8150 | 17:30
Watch 6:03
PBS News Hour
FCC threatens ABC as Trumps call for Kimmel's firing
FCC threatens ABC's licenses as Trumps call for Kimmel's firing
Clip: S2026 E88 | 6:03
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