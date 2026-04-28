RAY VS. VETERANS MEMORIAL

Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
April 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
The mental health toll and lifelong consequences of gun violence in America
Families sound alarm on toxic mold in military housing
Tessa Thompson and Adrien Brody on Broadway debuts in 'The Fear of 13'
News Wrap: Federal agents search Minnesota childcare centers
Petr Pavel; Edward Luce; Dr. Elizabeth Rosenthal
Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal discusses the "barbaric" issue of hospital boarding.
FCC threatens ABC's licenses as Trumps call for Kimmel's firing
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Will the Hornets sting, or be skewered by the Marlins? It's Flour Bluff against Port Aransas.
best of the best play in the annual All Star game for fun and scholarship money, next on Challenge!
Will the Eagles soar, or get plucked by the Wildcats? It's Veterans Memorial vs Gregory-Portland.
Marlins and Pirates cross swords! It's Port Aransas against London, next on Challenge!
Big cat attack! Wildcats take on the Lions. It's Gregory-Portland against Academy, next on Challenge
Pirates battle with the Bulldogs! It's London against Banquete, next on Challenge!
Cowboys vs Cutthroats! Texans take on the Pirates. It's Ray against Rockport-Fulton, on Challenge!
Can the Warriors reel in the Marlins? It's Tuloso-Midway against Port Aransas, next on Challenge!
Will the Mustangs run away with the win or will the Eagles soar to victory? Next on Challenge!
Will the Hornets sting or get swatted by the Mustangs? It's Flour Bluff against King.