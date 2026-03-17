LONDON VS. BANQUETE

Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Jomana Karadsheh; Karim Sadjadpour; Fawzia Koofi; Patrick Oppmann; Heidy Khlaaf
Heidy Khlaaf raises the alarm on the U.S. military's use of artificial intelligence.
Chicago artists channel creativity into protesting the immigration crackdown
Strikes kill high-level Iranian officials in another blow to country's leadership
Who is Joe Kent, the counterterrorism official who resigned over the Iran war?
Latest Episodes
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Season XXI
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Season XX
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Season XIX
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Season XVIII
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Challenge! Season 17
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Season XVI
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Season XV
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Season XIV
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Season XIII
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Season XII
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Season XI
Cowboys vs Cutthroats! Texans take on the Pirates. It's Ray against Rockport-Fulton, on Challenge!
Can the Warriors reel in the Marlins? It's Tuloso-Midway against Port Aransas, next on Challenge!
Will the Mustangs run away with the win or will the Eagles soar to victory? Next on Challenge!
Will the Hornets sting or get swatted by the Mustangs? It's Flour Bluff against King.
Trojans take on the Lions. It's A.C. Jones against Academy, next on Challenge!
Wildcats match wits with Wildcats! It's Gregory-Portland against Calallen, next on Challenge!
Will the Buccaneers batter, or be bitten, by the Bulldogs? It's Miller against Banquete.
Tigers stalk the Pirates. It's Carroll against London, Next on Challenge!
Chargers try to tase the Pirates. It's Branch Academy against Rockport-Fulton, next on Challenge!
Will the Seahawks soar to victory over the Texans? It's Kaufer against Ray, next on Challenge!