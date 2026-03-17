All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Challenge!

LONDON VS. BANQUETE

Season 21 Episode 17 | 27m 00s

Pirates battle with the Bulldogs! It's London against Banquete, next on Challenge!

Aired: 03/17/26
Season 21 of Challenge! is sponsored by the Coastal Bend Community Foundation.
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Graduation Day
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
March 17, 2026
Jomana Karadsheh; Karim Sadjadpour; Fawzia Koofi; Patrick Oppmann; Heidy Khlaaf
Episode: S2026 E8120 | 55:28
Watch 18:21
Amanpour and Company
The Hidden Dangers of AI in Modern Warfare
Heidy Khlaaf raises the alarm on the U.S. military's use of artificial intelligence.
Clip: S2026 E8120 | 18:21
Watch 7:27
PBS News Hour
Artists use creativity in protesting immigration crackdown
Chicago artists channel creativity into protesting the immigration crackdown
Clip: S2026 E58 | 7:27
Watch 4:48
PBS News Hour
Strikes kill Iranian officials in another blow to leadership
Strikes kill high-level Iranian officials in another blow to country's leadership
Clip: S2026 E58 | 4:48
Watch 2:15
PBS News Hour
Who is Joe Kent, the U.S. official who quit over Iran war?
Who is Joe Kent, the counterterrorism official who resigned over the Iran war?
Clip: S2026 E58 | 2:15
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season XXI
  • Season XX
  • Season XIX
  • Season XVIII
  • Challenge! Season 17
  • Season XVI
  • Season XV
  • Season XIV
  • Season XIII
  • Season XII
  • Season XI
Watch 27:12
Challenge!
RAY VS. ROCKPORT-FULTON
Cowboys vs Cutthroats! Texans take on the Pirates. It's Ray against Rockport-Fulton, on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E16 | 27:12
Watch 27:46
Challenge!
TULOSO-MIDWAY VS. PORT ARANSAS
Can the Warriors reel in the Marlins? It's Tuloso-Midway against Port Aransas, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E15 | 27:46
Watch 27:53
Challenge!
INGLESIDE VS. VETERANS MEMORIAL
Will the Mustangs run away with the win or will the Eagles soar to victory? Next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E14 | 27:53
Watch 27:18
Challenge!
FLOUR BLUFF VS. KING
Will the Hornets sting or get swatted by the Mustangs? It's Flour Bluff against King.
Episode: S21 E13 | 27:18
Watch 27:37
Challenge!
A.C. JONES VS. ACADEMY
Trojans take on the Lions. It's A.C. Jones against Academy, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E12 | 27:37
Watch 26:45
Challenge!
GREGORY-PORTLAND VS. CALALLEN
Wildcats match wits with Wildcats! It's Gregory-Portland against Calallen, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E11 | 26:45
Watch 27:39
Challenge!
MILLER VS. BANQUETE
Will the Buccaneers batter, or be bitten, by the Bulldogs? It's Miller against Banquete.
Episode: S21 E10 | 27:39
Watch 27:19
Challenge!
CARROLL VS. LONDON
Tigers stalk the Pirates. It's Carroll against London, Next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E9 | 27:19
Watch 26:43
Challenge!
BRANCH ACADEMY VS. ROCKPORT-FULTON
Chargers try to tase the Pirates. It's Branch Academy against Rockport-Fulton, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E8 | 26:43
Watch 27:20
Challenge!
KAUFER VS. RAY
Will the Seahawks soar to victory over the Texans? It's Kaufer against Ray, next on Challenge!
Episode: S21 E7 | 27:20