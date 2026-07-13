All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story

Culinary Roots

Season 2 Episode 2

Yaupon tea and Mexican drinking chocolates are steeped in tradition. Meanwhile, the Texas wine industry fights for vindication.

Aired: 08/08/26
Production Support Provided By: H-E-B and Texas Parks & Wildlife Foundation
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
A River on the Brink Preview
A writer-photographer duo explores the Rio Grande and threats to its future.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
Old Ways, New Thinking Preview
The resurgence of the dance hall. A cattle company reinvents a ranch-to-retail model.
Preview: S2 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:57
POV
Trailer | How to Build a Library
Trailer for How to Build a Library by directors Maia Lekow and Christopher King.
Preview: S39 E4 | 2:57
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
Making the Top 50 BBQ List Preview
A behind-the-scenes look at the making of the ultimate barbecue ranking.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
Culinary Roots Preview
Yaupon tea and drinking chocolates are steeped in history. Texas wine seeks vindication.
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:44
Once Upon a Time in Space
The Cupola
Terry Virts helps build the cupola, a window that forever transformed how we see the Earth.
Clip: S2026 E4 | 1:44
Watch 1:59
POV
Trailer | The Gas Station Attendant
Trailer for The Gas Station Attendant by director Karla Murthy.
Preview: S39 E3 | 1:59
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 2
  • Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
A River on the Brink
A writer-photographer duo explores the Rio Grande and threats to its future.
Episode: S2 E6
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
Old Ways, New Thinking
The resurgence of the dance hall. A cattle company reinvents a ranch-to-retail model.
Episode: S2 E5
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
Making the Top 50 BBQ List
A behind-the-scenes look at the making of the ultimate barbecue ranking.
Episode: S2 E3
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
The Away Team
The Afghan women’s soccer team evacuated to rebuild their lives from scratch in Houston.
Episode: S2 E1
Watch 24:36
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
Texas Monthly Presents: SCHOOL OF SYNTH
Follow the story of a group of blind students who set out to cut an album and play SXSW.
Episode: S1 E17 | 24:36
Watch 23:20
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
Texas Monthly Presents: UNCERTAIN FUTURE
Witness the changing state of Texas and the people grappling with an uncertain future.
Episode: S1 E16 | 23:20
Watch 24:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
Texas Monthly Presents: NEW TEJANO
Uncover an emerging cuisine blending tradition and innovation.
Episode: S1 E15 | 24:30
Watch 24:36
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
The Story: SHIFTING GEARS
From a failed cattle rancher to an aspiring birder, an unexpected choice can change your life.
Episode: S1 E14 | 24:36
Watch 24:36
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
The Story: JULY 4TH FLOODS & HEALING
A woman reunites families with lost objects; a return to where a cabin washed away.
Episode: S1 E13 | 24:36
Watch 24:36
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
The Story: CONNECTION TO THE LAND
Get a look at two stories of how Texans face changes to the land beneath their feet.
Episode: S1 E12 | 24:36