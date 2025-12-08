Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants

Extras
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
They're older than King Tut, Ötzi the Iceman, and even the ones found in the Atacama Desert.
It's time for another pub quiz! Nicholas Ralph is challenged to a round of Season 5 trivia.
Ahmed Al-Sharaa; Clare Sebastian; Demetre Daskalakis
Dr. Demetre Daskalakis discusses America's health agencies.
December 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Some Indiana Republicans resist White House calls to redraw their congressional maps
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the pushback against Trump policies
Trump proposes $12 billion in aid to farmers after 'exceptionally difficult year'
Latest Episodes
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Follow a female mountain lion in the Montana mountains over the course of a decade.
See how the Arctic’s most enigmatic animals are coping as the sea ice melts.
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
A Tasmanian man befriends a platypus while protecting the species from urban development.
Discover the powerful effect hummingbirds have over their wild neighbors in Costa Rica.
Join scientists as they go to extraordinary lengths to understand wild dogs.
How do wild dogs survive and thrive in the wild?