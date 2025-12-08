All rights reserved. © 2025
Nature

Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants

Season 44 Episode 5

Follow the lives of elephant bulls in Mount Kilimanjaro and Amboseli. Get a rare glimpse into the complexity of these giants, from their drive for dominance to the subtle social bonds that form between males.

Aired: 01/13/26
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, The Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Dr. George Stanley and Sandra Caruso, Colin S. Edwards, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Seton J. Melvin, Sandra Atlas Bass, George D. Smith Fund, Inc., Dr. Coralyn W. Whitney Program Fund for Science and Nature, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, The Hite Foundation, Arlene and Milton D. Berkman, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, and by Viewers Like You.
