All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
Nature

Defending Wild Dogs | Dogs in the Wild

Episode 9 | 53m 13s

Join scientists and researchers across the globe as they go to extraordinary lengths to understand wild dogs. See the groundbreaking discoveries that are crucial to saving this incredible animal family, such as the vets treating captive African wild dogs suffering from “broken heart syndrome.”

Aired: 02/21/23 | Expires: 12/17/25
Major support for NATURE is provided by The Arnhold Family in memory of Henry and Clarisse Arnhold, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, The Fairweather Foundation, Charles Rosenblum, Kathy Chiao and Ken Hao, Sarah and Sandra Lyu in memory of Seung and Dorothy Lyu, The Lillian Goldman Charitable Trust, Dr. George Stanley and Sandra Caruso, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, Filomen M. D’Agostino Foundation, Gregg Peters Monsees Foundation, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Seton J. Melvin, Sandra Atlas Bass, George D. Smith Fund, Inc., Dr. Coralyn W. Whitney Program Fund for Science and Nature, Bradley L. Goldberg Family Foundation, The Hite Foundation, Perpetual Kindness Foundation and Sun Hill Renewal Fund, and by Viewers Like You.
Extras
Watch 3:12
Nature
How a Jaguar's Hunt Feeds a Forest
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:12
Watch 3:11
Nature
A Jaguar Love Triangle Caught on Camera
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:11
Watch 2:53
Nature
How Jaguars Are Saving Sea Turtles
On Costa Rica’s coast, jaguars are doing more than hunting. They’re helping sea turtles survive.
Clip: S44 E4 | 2:53
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Operation Space Station: Science and Survival Preview
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
Preview: S52 E20 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Preview: S44 E4 | 0:30
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
November 10, 2025
Angus King; Reem Turkmani; Charles Lister; Gabriela Jauregui; Marion Nestle
Episode: E8029 | 55:46
Watch 5:43
PBS News Hour
Kaine says vote to end shutdown will 'change the equation'
'We needed to change the equation,' Sen. Kaine says on his vote to end shutdown
Clip: E314 | 5:43
Watch 5:57
PBS News Hour
Trump 'likely to be emboldened' by 8 Democrats, Murphy says
Trump 'likely to be emboldened' by 8 Democrats voting to end shutdown, Sen. Murphy says
Clip: E314 | 5:57
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: E314 | 57:46
Watch 8:47
PBS News Hour
FDA head on dropping warnings from menopause hormone therapy
FDA head explains decision to drop 'black box' warnings from menopause hormone treatment
Clip: E314 | 8:47
Latest Episodes
Watch 53:38
Nature
Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Episode: S44 E4 | 53:38
Watch 53:33
Nature
The Pigeon Hustle
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Episode: S44 E3 | 53:33
Watch 53:38
Nature
WILLOW: Diary of a Mountain Lion
Follow a female mountain lion in the Montana mountains over the course of a decade.
Episode: S44 E2 | 53:38
Watch 53:41
Nature
Walrus: Life on Thin Ice
See how the Arctic’s most enigmatic animals are coping as the sea ice melts.
Episode: S44 E1 | 53:41
Watch 53:31
Nature
Dracula's Hidden Kingdom
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
Episode: E2 | 53:31
Watch 53:18
Nature
Gorilla
Get an intimate look at a silverback family in Gabon’s Loango National Park.
Episode: E9 | 53:18
Watch 53:18
Nature
The Platypus Guardian
A Tasmanian man befriends a platypus while protecting the species from urban development.
Episode: E1 | 53:18
Watch 53:13
Nature
The Hummingbird Effect
Discover the powerful effect hummingbirds have over their wild neighbors in Costa Rica.
Episode: E10 | 53:13
Watch 53:13
Nature
Secrets of Success | Dogs in the Wild
How do wild dogs survive and thrive in the wild?
Episode: E8 | 53:13
Watch 53:13
Nature
Meet the Family | Dogs in the Wild
Meet the many species of canids, the family of wild dogs.
Episode: E7 | 53:13