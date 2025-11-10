Defending Wild Dogs | Dogs in the Wild

Extras
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
On Costa Rica’s coast, jaguars are doing more than hunting. They’re helping sea turtles survive.
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
Angus King; Reem Turkmani; Charles Lister; Gabriela Jauregui; Marion Nestle
'We needed to change the equation,' Sen. Kaine says on his vote to end shutdown
Trump 'likely to be emboldened' by 8 Democrats voting to end shutdown, Sen. Murphy says
FDA head explains decision to drop 'black box' warnings from menopause hormone treatment
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Follow a female mountain lion in the Montana mountains over the course of a decade.
See how the Arctic’s most enigmatic animals are coping as the sea ice melts.
Discover the wildlife of Transylvania, a mysterious region hiding some of Europe’s last wilderness.
A Tasmanian man befriends a platypus while protecting the species from urban development.
Discover the powerful effect hummingbirds have over their wild neighbors in Costa Rica.
How do wild dogs survive and thrive in the wild?
Meet the many species of canids, the family of wild dogs.