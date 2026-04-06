April 1, 2026

Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
These Somali ostrich chicks are only weeks old, but one is struggling to stand.
Long’uro lost most of his trunk after a tragic accident as a baby.
Long’uro struggles to connect with other elephants after losing his trunk as a baby.
NYT diplomatic correspondent Edward Wong discusses Pres. Trump's approach to foreign policy.
Latest Episodes
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Amanpour and Company Season 2026
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Amanpour and Company Season 2025
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Amanpour and Company Season 2024
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Amanpour and Company Season 2023
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Amanpour and Company Season 2022
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Amanpour and Company Season 2021
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Amanpour and Company Season 2020
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Amanpour and Company Season 2019
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Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Elizabeth Economy; Adam Higginbotham; Rebecca Newberger Goldstein
Jared Genser; Ethan Hawke; Carol Leonnig; Aaron C. Davis
John Kirby; Vali Nasr; Edward Wong
Gary Sick; Adrien Brody; Lindsey Florentino; McKay Coppins
Julianne Smith; Jim Scuitto; Lynn Harfoush; Nicholas Lemann
Volodymyr Zelensky; Mark Rutte; Roberta Metsola; Sen. Roger Wicker; Jesús Armas; Margaret Hany
Serhii Plokhy; Billy Crudup; Denise Gough; Emily Galvin Almanza
Ece Temelkuran; Sheika Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani; Tig Notaro; Megan Falley
Leon Panetta; Jon Lee Anderson; Susan MacManus
Bill McKibben; Hamidreza Mohammadi; Chuck Klosterman