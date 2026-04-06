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Amanpour and Company

April 7, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8135 | 55m 54s

China expert Elizabeth Economy discusses Beijing’s strategy to expand its power in the new world order. Author Adam Higginbotham talks about his new book “Challenger” about the 1986 disaster. Philosopher Rebecca Newberger Goldstein introduces her new book “The Mattering Instinct” and discusses why our longing to matter drives and divides us.

Aired: 04/06/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Legendary Tigers of India
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Preview: S44 E13 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Graduation Day
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30
Watch 2:25
Nature
Ostrich Chick Learns to Walk
These Somali ostrich chicks are only weeks old, but one is struggling to stand.
Clip: S44 E11 | 2:25
Watch 2:09
Nature
Meet Long'uro, the Elephant Who Lost His Trunk
Long’uro lost most of his trunk after a tragic accident as a baby.
Clip: S44 E11 | 2:09
Watch 3:18
Nature
This Baby Elephant Struggles to Make Friends
Long’uro struggles to connect with other elephants after losing his trunk as a baby.
Clip: S44 E11 | 3:18
Watch 17:25
Amanpour and Company
Trump’s “Destroy and Deal” Doctrine: Impulse, Improvisation and Empire
NYT diplomatic correspondent Edward Wong discusses Pres. Trump's approach to foreign policy.
Clip: S2026 E8132 | 17:25
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