E23 | Paver Walkway; Mowing a Lawn 101 | Ask This Old House

Extras
Rubio attempts to mend relations with Pope Leo in Vatican meeting after Trump’s criticisms
News Wrap: Tennessee passes new congressional map, sparking protest
U.S. destroyers and Iran trade fire in Strait of Hormuz in serious test of ceasefire
Proposed FEMA changes raise questions about the future of disaster response
Somalia’s dire humanitarian situation escalates amid Iran war and Strait of Hormuz closure
How EU efforts to stem migration affect a dangerous sea route to the Canary Islands
From 2020 election to retribution, how the Justice Department is advancing Trump’s agenda
An ‘accidental’ chef traces her unlikely journey into the culinary world in new memoir
Supreme Court districting ruling creates confusion in Louisiana early voting
May 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
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Turning a flower vase on the lathe; upgrading a garage door opener to have smart control.
Running power to an outbuilding; basic tools for painting a room; compost versus disposal
Nathan installs top-down bottom-up shades. Jenn landscapes a steep front yard.
Painting an arch accent wall; debunking plant myths; installing a pea gravel patio.
New Orleans shutter installation; choosing a fertilizer; hardwired smoke detectors.
Sink drain maintenance; methods for testing lead-based paint; granite hillside steps.
How turf grass seed is harvested and cleaned; how to install a porch swing.
"Toys and Colors" kids help build a dress-up closet. Richard installs a garbage disposal.
How to clean up spilled paint; 3-way switches 101; Installing a split rail fence.
Installing a split heat pump water heater; houseplant pests; installing an attic ladder.