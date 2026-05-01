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Ask This Old House

E23 | Paver Walkway; Mowing a Lawn 101 | Ask This Old House

Season 24 Episode 23 | 23m 42s

Lee Gilliam and Kevin O'Connor cover lawn-mowing basics, from choosing the right mower to preparing and mowing a lawn. The team shares expert tips for vetting and hiring a trustworthy contractor to avoid costly mistakes. Mark McCullough heads to Washington state to replace a bumpy flagstone path with a smooth, durable concrete paver walkway.

Aired: 05/06/26 | Expires: 05/21/26
Funding for Ask This Old House is provided by The Home Depot, Renewal By Andersen, and ChipDrop.
Extras
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May 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
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