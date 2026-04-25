E22 | Flower Vase; Smart Garage Opener | Ask This Old House

Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
April 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How upcoming tariff refunds may affect U.S. businesses and consumers
What it takes to create the perfect pitch for the World Cup
The local communities hoping America’s 250th birthday will help bridge divides
Powell says he will stay on Fed board after chair term ends, addressing Trump’s attacks
How the Supreme Court’s decision weakens the Voting Rights Act nationwide
Why Congress is at an impasse over DHS funding and other critical bills
Hegseth’s contentious hearing in Congress reveals partisan divide over Iran war
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Running power to an outbuilding; basic tools for painting a room; compost versus disposal
Nathan installs top-down bottom-up shades. Jenn landscapes a steep front yard.
Painting an arch accent wall; debunking plant myths; installing a pea gravel patio.
New Orleans shutter installation; choosing a fertilizer; hardwired smoke detectors.
Sink drain maintenance; methods for testing lead-based paint; granite hillside steps.
How turf grass seed is harvested and cleaned; how to install a porch swing.
"Toys and Colors" kids help build a dress-up closet. Richard installs a garbage disposal.
How to clean up spilled paint; 3-way switches 101; Installing a split rail fence.
Installing a split heat pump water heater; houseplant pests; installing an attic ladder.
How to paint a ceiling; comparing siding material; a DIY fix for a squeaky floor.