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Ask This Old House

E22 | Flower Vase; Smart Garage Opener | Ask This Old House

Season 24 Episode 22 | 23m 42s

Tom Silva teaches Zack Dettmore how to turn a flower vase on the lathe. Jenn Nawada explains how to start seeds indoors before spring planting. Mark McCullough breaks down common mortar cracks in fireplace hearths and surrounds. Ross Trethewey upgrades a finicky garage door opener by adding a Wi-Fi hub so that the doors can be controlled and monitored remotely with a smartphone.

Aired: 04/29/26 | Expires: 05/14/26
Funding for Ask This Old House is provided by The Home Depot, Renewal By Andersen, and ChipDrop.
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 53:08
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E89 | 57:46
Watch 7:10
PBS News Hour
How tariff refunds may affect U.S. businesses and consumers
How upcoming tariff refunds may affect U.S. businesses and consumers
Clip: S2026 E89 | 7:10
Watch 4:04
PBS News Hour
What it takes to create the perfect pitch for the World Cup
What it takes to create the perfect pitch for the World Cup
Clip: S2026 E89 | 4:04
Watch 9:24
PBS News Hour
The communities hoping America’s 250th will bridge divides
The local communities hoping America’s 250th birthday will help bridge divides
Clip: S2026 E89 | 9:24
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
Powell says he will stay on Fed board after chair term ends
Powell says he will stay on Fed board after chair term ends, addressing Trump’s attacks
Clip: S2026 E89 | 5:26
Watch 10:33
PBS News Hour
How a Supreme Court decision weakens the Voting Rights Act
How the Supreme Court’s decision weakens the Voting Rights Act nationwide
Clip: S2026 E89 | 10:33
Watch 3:47
PBS News Hour
Why Congress is stuck over DHS funding and other key bills
Why Congress is at an impasse over DHS funding and other critical bills
Clip: S2026 E89 | 3:47
Watch 5:40
PBS News Hour
Hegseth’s House hearing shows partisan divide over Iran war
Hegseth’s contentious hearing in Congress reveals partisan divide over Iran war
Clip: S2026 E89 | 5:40
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