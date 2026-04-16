E21 | Running Power to a Shed | Ask This Old House

Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
These tigers had lost their fear of humans — and it cost them their lives.
Faced with a powerful male, a mother tiger must choose: mate, or protect her cubs.
A tiger’s dangerous behavior shocks researchers, until the reason is revealed.
Go behind the scenes of "Legendary Tigers of India."
Trump extends Iran ceasefire as talks to end war stall
Gen Z men and women on why they’re sharply divided over reproductive rights
Apple prepares for new era after Tim Cook
Latest Episodes
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All
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Season 24 | Ask This Old House
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Season 23 | Ask This Old House
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S22 Ask This Old House
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S21 Ask This Old House
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Season 20 - Ask This Old House
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Ask This Old House
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Ask This Old House Season 18
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Ask This Old House
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Ask This Old House
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Ask This Old House Season 15
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Ask This Old House Season 14
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Ask This Old House Season 13
Nathan installs top-down bottom-up shades. Jenn landscapes a steep front yard.
Painting an arch accent wall; debunking plant myths; installing a pea gravel patio.
New Orleans shutter installation; choosing a fertilizer; hardwired smoke detectors.
Sink drain maintenance; methods for testing lead-based paint; granite hillside steps.
How turf grass seed is harvested and cleaned; how to install a porch swing.
"Toys and Colors" kids help build a dress-up closet. Richard installs a garbage disposal.
How to clean up spilled paint; 3-way switches 101; Installing a split rail fence.
Installing a split heat pump water heater; houseplant pests; installing an attic ladder.
How to paint a ceiling; comparing siding material; a DIY fix for a squeaky floor.
How to use a toilet flange repair kit; gas mower maintenance; installing a hidden door.