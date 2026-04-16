All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ask This Old House

E21 | Running Power to a Shed | Ask This Old House

Season 24 Episode 21 | 23m 42s

Heath Eastman shows a homeowner how to run underground power from his house to a new shed, including trenching, conduit, wiring, and installing a panel. Mauro Henrique explains the basic tools and supplies needed to paint a room. Then, Kevin OConnor hosts a friendly kitchen quiz, testing Richard Trethewey and Jenn Nawada on which food scraps belong in the garbage disposal and which in compost.

Aired: 04/22/26 | Expires: 05/07/26
Funding for Ask This Old House is provided by The Home Depot, Renewal By Andersen, and ChipDrop.
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 53:08
NOVA
Return to the Moon
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Episode: S53 E7 | 53:08
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Legendary Tigers of India
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Preview: S44 E13 | 0:30
Watch 3:15
Nature
Poachers Return: How Trust Made India’s Tigers Vulnerable
These tigers had lost their fear of humans — and it cost them their lives.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:15
Watch 3:14
Nature
Tiger Mom Fights to Protect Her Cubs
Faced with a powerful male, a mother tiger must choose: mate, or protect her cubs.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:14
Watch 3:00
Nature
Why This Tiger Hunts Turtles… And Crocodiles
A tiger’s dangerous behavior shocks researchers, until the reason is revealed.
Clip: S44 E13 | 3:00
Watch 6:26
Nature
Behind the Scenes: The Fight to Save India’s Tigers
Go behind the scenes of "Legendary Tigers of India."
Clip: S44 E13 | 6:26
Watch 6:13
PBS News Hour
Trump extends Iran ceasefire as talks to end war stall
Trump extends Iran ceasefire as talks to end war stall
Clip: S2026 E83 | 6:13
Watch 9:43
PBS News Hour
Gen Z men and women sharply divided reproductive rights
Gen Z men and women on why they’re sharply divided over reproductive rights
Clip: S2026 E83 | 9:43
Watch 5:30
PBS News Hour
Apple prepares for new era after Tim Cook
Apple prepares for new era after Tim Cook
Clip: S2026 E83 | 5:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 24 | Ask This Old House
  • Season 23 | Ask This Old House
  • S22 Ask This Old House
  • S21 Ask This Old House
  • Season 20 - Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 18
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 15
  • Ask This Old House Season 14
  • Ask This Old House Season 13
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E20 | Hang Shades, Steep Landscaping | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs top-down bottom-up shades. Jenn landscapes a steep front yard.
Episode: S24 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E19 | Arch Accent, Pea Stone Patio | Ask This Old House
Painting an arch accent wall; debunking plant myths; installing a pea gravel patio.
Episode: S24 E19 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E18 | NOLA Shutters, Hardwired Alarms | Ask This Old House
New Orleans shutter installation; choosing a fertilizer; hardwired smoke detectors.
Episode: S24 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E17 | Lead Testing, Hillside Steps | Ask This Old House
Sink drain maintenance; methods for testing lead-based paint; granite hillside steps.
Episode: S24 E17 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E16 | Grass Seed Facility, Porch Swing | Ask This Old House
How turf grass seed is harvested and cleaned; how to install a porch swing.
Episode: S24 E16 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E15 | Toys and Colors, Air Switch | Ask This Old House
"Toys and Colors" kids help build a dress-up closet. Richard installs a garbage disposal.
Episode: S24 E15 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E14 | 3-Way Switch, Split Rail Fence | Ask This Old House
How to clean up spilled paint; 3-way switches 101; Installing a split rail fence.
Episode: S24 E14 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E13 | Split Water Heater, Attic Ladder | Ask This Old House
Installing a split heat pump water heater; houseplant pests; installing an attic ladder.
Episode: S24 E13 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E12 | Paint Ceiling, Squeaky Floor | Ask This Old House
How to paint a ceiling; comparing siding material; a DIY fix for a squeaky floor.
Episode: S24 E12 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E11 | Speakeasy Hidden Door | Ask This Old House
How to use a toilet flange repair kit; gas mower maintenance; installing a hidden door.
Episode: S24 E11 | 23:42