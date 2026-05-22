E26 | Outdoor TV; Granite Fire Pit | Ask This Old House

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
What if you could collect Creature Power Cards of your favorite animals? Now you can!
Construct Creature Powersuits fit for every habitat and dress up your favorite characters!
Baby animals have been captured, and it is up to the Kratts to rescue them!
Help the Kratt brothers search for lost animals and meet lots of wild cats and dogs along the way.
Discover all the incredible creatures that call the Amazon home.
Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf on bringing 'Death of a Salesman' back to Broadway
New museum spotlights Thaddeus Stevens’ abolitionist legacy
'Food security is national security,' McCain warns as WFP faces funding pressure
Latest Episodes
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All
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Season 24 | Ask This Old House
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Season 23 | Ask This Old House
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S22 Ask This Old House
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S21 Ask This Old House
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Season 20 - Ask This Old House
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Ask This Old House
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Ask This Old House Season 18
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Ask This Old House
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Ask This Old House
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Ask This Old House Season 15
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Ask This Old House Season 14
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Ask This Old House Season 13
Outdoor movie night tech; basics of homeowners' insurance; how to build a picnic table.
Replacing vintage ceramic toothbrush and soap holders; patching a swirl ceiling crack.
Basics of mowing a lawn; how to vet a contractor; installing a concrete paver walkway.
Turning a flower vase on the lathe; upgrading a garage door opener to have smart control.
Running power to an outbuilding; basic tools for painting a room; compost versus disposal
Nathan installs top-down bottom-up shades. Jenn landscapes a steep front yard.
Painting an arch accent wall; debunking plant myths; installing a pea gravel patio.
New Orleans shutter installation; choosing a fertilizer; hardwired smoke detectors.
Sink drain maintenance; methods for testing lead-based paint; granite hillside steps.
How turf grass seed is harvested and cleaned; how to install a porch swing.