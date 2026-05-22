All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ask This Old House

E26 | Outdoor TV; Granite Fire Pit | Ask This Old House

Season 24 Episode 26 | 23m 12s

Heath Eastman installs a weatherproof outdoor TV enclosure so a homeowner can enjoy shows and sports from their deck. Kevin O'Connor, Tom Silva, and Zack Dettmore discuss essential preparation steps a homeowner should take before a renovation. Then, Mark McCullough replaces a crumbling fire pit with a sleek, modern square design built from four granite slabs.

Aired: 05/27/26 | Expires: 06/11/26
Funding for Ask This Old House is provided by The Home Depot, Renewal By Andersen, and ChipDrop.
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Wild Kratts
Creature Power Card Generator Gameplay
What if you could collect Creature Power Cards of your favorite animals? Now you can!
Clip: 17:37
Wild Kratts
Aviva's Powersuit Maker Gameplay
Construct Creature Powersuits fit for every habitat and dress up your favorite characters!
Clip: 18:05
Wild Kratts
Baby Animal Rescue Gameplay
Baby animals have been captured, and it is up to the Kratts to rescue them!
Clip: 8:34
Wild Kratts
Cats and Dogs Gameplay
Help the Kratt brothers search for lost animals and meet lots of wild cats and dogs along the way.
Clip: 27:03
Wild Kratts
Amazin' Amazon Adventure Gameplay
Discover all the incredible creatures that call the Amazon home.
Clip: 31:31
Wild Kratts
World Rescue Gameplay
Oh no! Zach has sent his Zach-bots to habits all over the world.
Clip: 37:57
Watch 8:51
PBS News Hour
Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf on 'Death of a Salesman'
Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf on bringing 'Death of a Salesman' back to Broadway
Clip: S2026 E109 | 8:51
Watch 3:54
PBS News Hour
New museum spotlights Thaddeus Stevens’ abolitionist legacy
New museum spotlights Thaddeus Stevens’ abolitionist legacy
Clip: S2026 E109 | 3:54
Watch 7:50
PBS News Hour
McCain says WFP faces funding pressure amid global crises
'Food security is national security,' McCain warns as WFP faces funding pressure
Clip: S2026 E109 | 7:50
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 24 | Ask This Old House
  • Season 23 | Ask This Old House
  • S22 Ask This Old House
  • S21 Ask This Old House
  • Season 20 - Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 18
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 15
  • Ask This Old House Season 14
  • Ask This Old House Season 13
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E25 | Picnic Table; Insurance Policies | Ask This Old House
Outdoor movie night tech; basics of homeowners' insurance; how to build a picnic table.
Episode: S24 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E24 | Tile Soap Holders; Swirl Ceiling | Ask This Old House
Replacing vintage ceramic toothbrush and soap holders; patching a swirl ceiling crack.
Episode: S24 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E23 | Paver Walkway; Mowing a Lawn 101 | Ask This Old House
Basics of mowing a lawn; how to vet a contractor; installing a concrete paver walkway.
Episode: S24 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E22 | Flower Vase; Smart Garage Opener | Ask This Old House
Turning a flower vase on the lathe; upgrading a garage door opener to have smart control.
Episode: S24 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E21 | Running Power to a Shed | Ask This Old House
Running power to an outbuilding; basic tools for painting a room; compost versus disposal
Episode: S24 E21 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E20 | Hang Shades, Steep Landscaping | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs top-down bottom-up shades. Jenn landscapes a steep front yard.
Episode: S24 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E19 | Arch Accent, Pea Stone Patio | Ask This Old House
Painting an arch accent wall; debunking plant myths; installing a pea gravel patio.
Episode: S24 E19 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E18 | NOLA Shutters, Hardwired Alarms | Ask This Old House
New Orleans shutter installation; choosing a fertilizer; hardwired smoke detectors.
Episode: S24 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E17 | Lead Testing, Hillside Steps | Ask This Old House
Sink drain maintenance; methods for testing lead-based paint; granite hillside steps.
Episode: S24 E17 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E16 | Grass Seed Facility, Porch Swing | Ask This Old House
How turf grass seed is harvested and cleaned; how to install a porch swing.
Episode: S24 E16 | 23:42