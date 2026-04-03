E20 | Hang Shades, Steep Landscaping | Ask This Old House

Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
A young zebra forms a close bond with her keeper, but not everyone is ready to share the attention.
A call comes in: a week-old elephant calf has fallen into a well.
Go behind the scenes as the team captures a historic elephant herd release.
U.S. begins Strait of Hormuz naval blockade after Iran peace talks fail
Trump clashes with Pope Leo, who vows to continue speaking out against war
Latest Episodes
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All
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Season 24 | Ask This Old House
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Season 23 | Ask This Old House
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S22 Ask This Old House
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S21 Ask This Old House
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Season 20 - Ask This Old House
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Ask This Old House
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Ask This Old House Season 18
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Ask This Old House
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Ask This Old House
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Ask This Old House Season 15
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Ask This Old House Season 14
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Ask This Old House Season 13
Painting an arch accent wall; debunking plant myths; installing a pea gravel patio.
New Orleans shutter installation; choosing a fertilizer; hardwired smoke detectors.
Sink drain maintenance; methods for testing lead-based paint; granite hillside steps.
How turf grass seed is harvested and cleaned; how to install a porch swing.
"Toys and Colors" kids help build a dress-up closet. Richard installs a garbage disposal.
How to clean up spilled paint; 3-way switches 101; Installing a split rail fence.
Installing a split heat pump water heater; houseplant pests; installing an attic ladder.
How to paint a ceiling; comparing siding material; a DIY fix for a squeaky floor.
How to use a toilet flange repair kit; gas mower maintenance; installing a hidden door.
Jenn redesigns an Idaho backyard to host large dinner parties; Mark replaces window wells.