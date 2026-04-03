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Ask This Old House

E20 | Hang Shades, Steep Landscaping | Ask This Old House

Season 24 Episode 20 | 23m 42s

Nathan Gilbert installs top-down, bottom-up shades to block the outside view for a tiny guard dog while still allowing sunlight into the house. Richard Trethewey explains toilet tank anatomy, common failures, and how to fix a running toilet. Jenn Nawada tackles a steep front yard, reshaping the slope and adding erosion-control plants to create a safer, more attractive landscape.

Aired: 04/15/26 | Expires: 04/30/26
Funding for Ask This Old House is provided by The Home Depot, Renewal By Andersen, and ChipDrop.
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Legendary Tigers of India
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
Preview: S44 E13 | 0:30
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Graduation Day
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
Watch 3:02
Nature
Baby Zebra Finds Her New Home
A young zebra forms a close bond with her keeper, but not everyone is ready to share the attention.
Clip: S44 E12 | 3:02
Watch 2:43
Nature
Saving a Trapped Elephant Calf
A call comes in: a week-old elephant calf has fallen into a well.
Clip: S44 E12 | 2:43
Watch 6:07
Nature
Behind the Scenes of a Historic Elephant Release
Go behind the scenes as the team captures a historic elephant herd release.
Clip: S44 E12 | 6:07
Watch 5:15
PBS News Hour
U.S. begins naval blockade after Iran peace talks fail
U.S. begins Strait of Hormuz naval blockade after Iran peace talks fail
Clip: S2026 E77 | 5:15
Watch 4:59
PBS News Hour
Pope Leo vows to continue speaking out after Trump clash
Trump clashes with Pope Leo, who vows to continue speaking out against war
Clip: S2026 E77 | 4:59
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Painting an arch accent wall; debunking plant myths; installing a pea gravel patio.
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New Orleans shutter installation; choosing a fertilizer; hardwired smoke detectors.
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Sink drain maintenance; methods for testing lead-based paint; granite hillside steps.
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How turf grass seed is harvested and cleaned; how to install a porch swing.
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E15 | Toys and Colors, Air Switch | Ask This Old House
"Toys and Colors" kids help build a dress-up closet. Richard installs a garbage disposal.
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E14 | 3-Way Switch, Split Rail Fence | Ask This Old House
How to clean up spilled paint; 3-way switches 101; Installing a split rail fence.
Episode: S24 E14 | 23:42
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E13 | Split Water Heater, Attic Ladder | Ask This Old House
Installing a split heat pump water heater; houseplant pests; installing an attic ladder.
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How to paint a ceiling; comparing siding material; a DIY fix for a squeaky floor.
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E10 | Idaho Backyard Makeover | Ask This Old House
Jenn redesigns an Idaho backyard to host large dinner parties; Mark replaces window wells.
Episode: S24 E10 | 23:42