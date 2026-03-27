All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ask This Old House

E18 | NOLA Shutters, Hardwired Alarms | Ask This Old House

Season 24 Episode 18 | 23m 42s

Nathan Gilbert upgrades shutters in a historic New Orleans neighborhood, matching the original style and material. Jenn Nawada and Lee Gilliam explain how to read fertilizer labels and choose between organic and synthetic options. Heath Eastman upgrades battery-operated smoke detectors to a hardwired combo alarm system. Heath asks a local fire chief for safety tips on installation beforehand.

Aired: 04/01/26 | Expires: 04/16/26
Funding for Ask This Old House is provided by The Home Depot, Renewal By Andersen, and ChipDrop.
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Graduation Day
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
Preview: S44 E12 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30
Watch 16:54
Amanpour and Company
America’s Most Popular Sport Is “Doomed.” Here’s Why
"Football" author Chuck Klosterman outlines the sport's importance to American culture.
Clip: S2026 E8128 | 16:54
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
March 27, 2026
Bill McKibben; Hamidreza Mohammadi; Chuck Klosterman
Episode: S2026 E8128 | 55:28
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E66 | 57:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/27/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 27, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E13 | 26:46
Watch 8:11
PBS News Hour
Ukraine’s drone defense reshapes combat as warfare evolves
Ukraine’s drone defense tech reshapes combat as warfare evolves
Clip: S2026 E66 | 8:11
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 24 | Ask This Old House
  • Season 23 | Ask This Old House
  • S22 Ask This Old House
  • S21 Ask This Old House
  • Season 20 - Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 18
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House
  • Ask This Old House Season 15
  • Ask This Old House Season 14
  • Ask This Old House Season 13
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E17 | Lead Testing, Hillside Steps | Ask This Old House
Sink drain maintenance; methods for testing lead-based paint; granite hillside steps.
Episode: S24 E17 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E16 | Grass Seed Facility, Porch Swing | Ask This Old House
How turf grass seed is harvested and cleaned; how to install a porch swing.
Episode: S24 E16 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E15 | Toys and Colors, Air Switch | Ask This Old House
"Toys and Colors" kids help build a dress-up closet. Richard installs a garbage disposal.
Episode: S24 E15 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E14 | 3-Way Switch, Split Rail Fence | Ask This Old House
How to clean up spilled paint; 3-way switches 101; Installing a split rail fence.
Episode: S24 E14 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E13 | Split Water Heater, Attic Ladder | Ask This Old House
Installing a split heat pump water heater; houseplant pests; installing an attic ladder.
Episode: S24 E13 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E12 | Paint Ceiling, Squeaky Floor | Ask This Old House
How to paint a ceiling; comparing siding material; a DIY fix for a squeaky floor.
Episode: S24 E12 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E11 | Speakeasy Hidden Door | Ask This Old House
How to use a toilet flange repair kit; gas mower maintenance; installing a hidden door.
Episode: S24 E11 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E10 | Idaho Backyard Makeover | Ask This Old House
Jenn redesigns an Idaho backyard to host large dinner parties; Mark replaces window wells.
Episode: S24 E10 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E9 | Garage Storage, Anode Rod | Ask This Old House
Overhead garage storage; 3-way smart switch installation; anode rod maintenance.
Episode: S24 E9 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E8 | Regrade Lawn, Solid Core Doors | Ask This Old House
Regrading a yard; houseplants for any light level; replacing hollow core doors to solid.
Episode: S24 E8 | 23:42