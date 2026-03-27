E18 | NOLA Shutters, Hardwired Alarms | Ask This Old House

Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
"Football" author Chuck Klosterman outlines the sport's importance to American culture.
Bill McKibben; Hamidreza Mohammadi; Chuck Klosterman
March 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 27, 2026.
Ukraine’s drone defense tech reshapes combat as warfare evolves
Latest Episodes
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Season 24 | Ask This Old House
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Season 23 | Ask This Old House
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S22 Ask This Old House
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S21 Ask This Old House
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Season 20 - Ask This Old House
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Ask This Old House Season 18
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Ask This Old House Season 15
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Ask This Old House Season 14
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Ask This Old House Season 13
Sink drain maintenance; methods for testing lead-based paint; granite hillside steps.
How turf grass seed is harvested and cleaned; how to install a porch swing.
"Toys and Colors" kids help build a dress-up closet. Richard installs a garbage disposal.
How to clean up spilled paint; 3-way switches 101; Installing a split rail fence.
Installing a split heat pump water heater; houseplant pests; installing an attic ladder.
How to paint a ceiling; comparing siding material; a DIY fix for a squeaky floor.
How to use a toilet flange repair kit; gas mower maintenance; installing a hidden door.
Jenn redesigns an Idaho backyard to host large dinner parties; Mark replaces window wells.
Overhead garage storage; 3-way smart switch installation; anode rod maintenance.
Regrading a yard; houseplants for any light level; replacing hollow core doors to solid.