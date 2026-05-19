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Ask This Old House

E25 | Picnic Table; Insurance Policies | Ask This Old House

Season 24 Episode 25 | 23m 42s

Ross Trethewey shares the perfect tech setup for an outdoor movie night, including a projector and screen, a solar battery bank, portable and outdoor-rated speakers, and smart Wi-Fi plugs. Kevin O'Connor talks with an insurance expert to break down the basics of a homeowner's insurance policy. Then, Tom Silva and Kevin team up to rebuild a picnic table they first built 17 years ago.

Aired: 05/20/26 | Expires: 06/04/26
Funding for Ask This Old House is provided by The Home Depot, Renewal By Andersen, and ChipDrop.
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