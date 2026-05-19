E25 | Picnic Table; Insurance Policies | Ask This Old House

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
San Diego mosque attack heightens fears as anti-Islam rhetoric rises in U.S.
May 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Government to drop tax claims and audits of Trump
Trump administration moves to roll back limits on forever chemicals in drinking water
What happens to children when immigrant parents are detained by ICE
Ada Ferrer reflects on family history and forces shaping Cuba and the U.S. in new memoir
Degree in three: Why more colleges are speeding up graduation timelines
Russians who fled after Ukraine invasion stage fresh take on classic play in U.S.
Badr Abdelatty; Andrew Weissmann; Josh Tyrangiel
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Replacing vintage ceramic toothbrush and soap holders; patching a swirl ceiling crack.
Basics of mowing a lawn; how to vet a contractor; installing a concrete paver walkway.
Turning a flower vase on the lathe; upgrading a garage door opener to have smart control.
Running power to an outbuilding; basic tools for painting a room; compost versus disposal
Nathan installs top-down bottom-up shades. Jenn landscapes a steep front yard.
Painting an arch accent wall; debunking plant myths; installing a pea gravel patio.
New Orleans shutter installation; choosing a fertilizer; hardwired smoke detectors.
Sink drain maintenance; methods for testing lead-based paint; granite hillside steps.
How turf grass seed is harvested and cleaned; how to install a porch swing.
"Toys and Colors" kids help build a dress-up closet. Richard installs a garbage disposal.