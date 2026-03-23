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Ask This Old House

E17 | Lead Testing, Hillside Steps | Ask This Old House

Season 24 Episode 17 | 23m 42s

Richard Trethewey breaks down why sink clogs happen, how to prevent them, and why chemical drain cleaners can do more harm than good-offering safer maintenance alternatives. Mauro Henrique demonstrates how to test for lead-based paint, comparing at-home rapid tests to a professional XRF analyzer. Then, Mark McCullough installs granite hillside steps, creating safer access to a backyard fire pit.

Aired: 03/25/26 | Expires: 04/09/26
Funding for Ask This Old House is provided by The Home Depot, Renewal By Andersen, and ChipDrop.
Extras
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At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
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Amanpour and Company
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Amanpour and Company
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Professor Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor describes the rollback of civil rights in the second Trump admin.
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