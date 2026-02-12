E16 | Grass Seed Facility, Porch Swing | Ask This Old House

Extras
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
An unlikely partnership in East Lombok turns shark hunting into a ecotourism venture.
Sharing a tree hole, two unlikely allies protect their families in very different ways.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
This isn’t a prison. It’s a carefully built nursery, sealed for protection.
A langur mother climbs dangerous cliffs to protect her baby from rival males.
The members of Skeldale House prepare for the Darrowby Nativity play and Christmas dinner.
James juggles running the village Nativity with a growing to-do list.
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
This fish dad doesn’t eat for a month to protect his young.
"Toys and Colors" kids help build a dress-up closet. Richard installs a garbage disposal.
How to clean up spilled paint; 3-way switches 101; Installing a split rail fence.
Installing a split heat pump water heater; houseplant pests; installing an attic ladder.
How to paint a ceiling; comparing siding material; a DIY fix for a squeaky floor.
How to use a toilet flange repair kit; gas mower maintenance; installing a hidden door.
Jenn redesigns an Idaho backyard to host large dinner parties; Mark replaces window wells.
Overhead garage storage; 3-way smart switch installation; anode rod maintenance.
Regrading a yard; houseplants for any light level; replacing hollow core doors to solid.
Nathan visits a Navy Seabees base; all about trailer hitches; repaint galvanized railing.
Sustainable grass alternatives; common types of nail designs; brightening up a driveway.