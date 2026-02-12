All rights reserved. © 2026
Ask This Old House

E16 | Grass Seed Facility, Porch Swing | Ask This Old House

Season 24 Episode 16 | 23m 42s

Lee Gilliam heads to Washington state to uncover why the Pacific Northwest is the heart of Kentucky bluegrass seed production; experts in the industry give him a tour of a seed cleaning facility. Then, Mark McCullough breaks down popular paver types and walkway patterns. After, Nathan Gilbert teams up with a homeownerand a helpful young sidekick install a porch swing.

Aired: 02/18/26 | Expires: 03/05/26
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E15 | Toys and Colors, Air Switch | Ask This Old House
"Toys and Colors" kids help build a dress-up closet. Richard installs a garbage disposal.
Episode: S24 E15 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E14 | 3-Way Switch, Split Rail Fence | Ask This Old House
How to clean up spilled paint; 3-way switches 101; Installing a split rail fence.
Episode: S24 E14 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E13 | Split Water Heater, Attic Ladder | Ask This Old House
Installing a split heat pump water heater; houseplant pests; installing an attic ladder.
Episode: S24 E13 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E12 | Paint Ceiling, Squeaky Floor | Ask This Old House
How to paint a ceiling; comparing siding material; a DIY fix for a squeaky floor.
Episode: S24 E12 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E11 | Speakeasy Hidden Door | Ask This Old House
How to use a toilet flange repair kit; gas mower maintenance; installing a hidden door.
Episode: S24 E11 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E10 | Idaho Backyard Makeover | Ask This Old House
Jenn redesigns an Idaho backyard to host large dinner parties; Mark replaces window wells.
Episode: S24 E10 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E9 | Garage Storage, Anode Rod | Ask This Old House
Overhead garage storage; 3-way smart switch installation; anode rod maintenance.
Episode: S24 E9 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E8 | Regrade Lawn, Solid Core Doors | Ask This Old House
Regrading a yard; houseplants for any light level; replacing hollow core doors to solid.
Episode: S24 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E7 | Seabees, Paint Galvanized Railing | Ask This Old House
Nathan visits a Navy Seabees base; all about trailer hitches; repaint galvanized railing.
Episode: S24 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
Ask This Old House
E6 | Sustainable Grass, Driveway Lights | Ask This Old House
Sustainable grass alternatives; common types of nail designs; brightening up a driveway.
Episode: S24 E6 | 23:42