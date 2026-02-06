All rights reserved. © 2026
Ask This Old House

E15 | Toys and Colors, Air Switch | Ask This Old House

Season 24 Episode 15 | 23m 42s

Tom Silva discusses common types of caulks and sealants he uses and explains their applications. Richard Trethewey breaks down the anatomy of a garbage disposal, then shows how to install the unit with an air switch controller. Kevin O'Connor is joined by Wendy and Kaden, the young hosts of the popular online channel "Toys and Colors," to build a children's dress-up closet.

Ask This Old House
E14 | 3-Way Switch, Split Rail Fence | Ask This Old House
How to clean up spilled paint; 3-way switches 101; Installing a split rail fence.
Ask This Old House
E13 | Split Water Heater, Attic Ladder | Ask This Old House
Installing a split heat pump water heater; houseplant pests; installing an attic ladder.
Ask This Old House
E12 | Paint Ceiling, Squeaky Floor | Ask This Old House
How to paint a ceiling; comparing siding material; a DIY fix for a squeaky floor.
Ask This Old House
E11 | Speakeasy Hidden Door | Ask This Old House
How to use a toilet flange repair kit; gas mower maintenance; installing a hidden door.
Ask This Old House
E10 | Idaho Backyard Makeover | Ask This Old House
Jenn redesigns an Idaho backyard to host large dinner parties; Mark replaces window wells.
Ask This Old House
E9 | Garage Storage, Anode Rod | Ask This Old House
Overhead garage storage; 3-way smart switch installation; anode rod maintenance.
Ask This Old House
E8 | Regrade Lawn, Solid Core Doors | Ask This Old House
Regrading a yard; houseplants for any light level; replacing hollow core doors to solid.
Ask This Old House
E7 | Seabees, Paint Galvanized Railing | Ask This Old House
Nathan visits a Navy Seabees base; all about trailer hitches; repaint galvanized railing.
Ask This Old House
E6 | Sustainable Grass, Driveway Lights | Ask This Old House
Sustainable grass alternatives; common types of nail designs; brightening up a driveway.
Ask This Old House
E5 | Planting Arborvitae, Storage Rack | Ask This Old House
Planting arborvitaes; fireplace tools 101; how to build a container tote storage rack.
Episode: S24 E5 | 23:42