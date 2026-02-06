E15 | Toys and Colors, Air Switch | Ask This Old House

Extras
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Otter triplets are extremely rare, and raising them pushes a mother to her limits.
This fish dad doesn’t eat for a month to protect his young.
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
For an octopus mother, mating marks the beginning of the end.
VJ Day is announced and Mrs. Hall helps plan the celebrations. Tristan leans on his brother.
Siegfried and Tristan prepare to pay a visit to a monosyllabic farmer and his horse.
Explore mammals’ surprising origins, long before the age of dinosaurs.
How to clean up spilled paint; 3-way switches 101; Installing a split rail fence.
Installing a split heat pump water heater; houseplant pests; installing an attic ladder.
How to paint a ceiling; comparing siding material; a DIY fix for a squeaky floor.
How to use a toilet flange repair kit; gas mower maintenance; installing a hidden door.
Jenn redesigns an Idaho backyard to host large dinner parties; Mark replaces window wells.
Overhead garage storage; 3-way smart switch installation; anode rod maintenance.
Regrading a yard; houseplants for any light level; replacing hollow core doors to solid.
Nathan visits a Navy Seabees base; all about trailer hitches; repaint galvanized railing.
Sustainable grass alternatives; common types of nail designs; brightening up a driveway.
Planting arborvitaes; fireplace tools 101; how to build a container tote storage rack.