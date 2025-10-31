All rights reserved. © 2025
Ask This Old House

E8 | Regrade Lawn, Solid Core Doors | Ask This Old House

Season 24 Episode 8 | 23m 42s

Lee Gilliam helps a couple regrade their backyard to prevent water pooling and demonstrates ways to improve their lawn's health. Jenn Nawada showcases houseplants that thrive in direct sun, partial sun, or low light - proving there's a perfect plant for any space. Nathan Gilbert helps a homeowner replace his hollow core doors to solid core for improved durability, aesthetics, and soundproofing.

Aired: 11/12/25 | Expires: 11/27/25
Funding for Ask THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
