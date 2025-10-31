E8 | Regrade Lawn, Solid Core Doors | Ask This Old House

Extras
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
On Costa Rica’s coast, jaguars are doing more than hunting. They’re helping sea turtles survive.
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
Discover the causes and community responses to the escalating crisis of food insecurity.
Who will voters blame for the government shutdown?
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/7/25
What the Democrats' election wins mean for Trump and Republicans
Andrew Ross Sorkin, discusses the 1929 stock market crash and the causes of the Great Depression.
Latest Episodes
Nathan visits a Navy Seabees base; all about trailer hitches; repaint galvanized railing.
Sustainable grass alternatives; common types of nail designs; brightening up a driveway.
Planting arborvitaes; fireplace tools 101; how to build a container tote storage rack.
The importance of hearing protection; installing a stacked washer dryer unit in a closet.
Remove ring stains from a wood table; soil for houseplants; spot pointing a brick floor.
Seashell driveway installation. What Is It? Installing a radon mitigation system.
NOLA copper lantern fixtures; why toilets overflow; restoring rusty outdoor furniture.