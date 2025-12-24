E9 | Garage Storage, Anode Rod | Ask This Old House

Extras
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
Latest Episodes
Regrading a yard; houseplants for any light level; replacing hollow core doors to solid.
Nathan visits a Navy Seabees base; all about trailer hitches; repaint galvanized railing.
Sustainable grass alternatives; common types of nail designs; brightening up a driveway.
Planting arborvitaes; fireplace tools 101; how to build a container tote storage rack.
The importance of hearing protection; installing a stacked washer dryer unit in a closet.
Remove ring stains from a wood table; soil for houseplants; spot pointing a brick floor.
Seashell driveway installation. What Is It? Installing a radon mitigation system.
NOLA copper lantern fixtures; why toilets overflow; restoring rusty outdoor furniture.