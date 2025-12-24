All rights reserved. © 2025
Ask This Old House

E9 | Garage Storage, Anode Rod | Ask This Old House

Season 24 Episode 9 | 23m 42s

Nathan Gilbert helps a homeowner organize her garage by installing an overhead storage rack for easier living; Heath Eastman demonstrates how to upgrade to a 3-way smart switch; Richard Trethewey demonstrates how to extend the life of a tank-style water heater by replacing the anode rod.

Aired: 12/31/25 | Expires: 01/16/26
Funding for Ask THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
