Ask This Old House

E4 | Washer Dryer Relocation | Ask This Old House

Season 24 Episode 4 | 23m 42s

Kevin O'Connor meets with an audiologist to discuss the importance of hearing protection, especially when it comes to power tools and impact noises; Richard Trethewey, Nathan Gilbert, and Heath Eastman team up to help a couple age in place by relocating their washer and dryer to the main floor. Together they modify a linen closet to install a stacked washer dryer unit.

Aired: 10/15/25 | Expires: 10/30/25
Funding for Ask THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
