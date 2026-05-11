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Ask This Old House

E24 | Tile Soap Holders; Swirl Ceiling | Ask This Old House

Season 24 Episode 24 | 23m 42s

Nathan Gilbert upgrades a bathroom by removing vintage wall-mounted ceramic toothbrush and soap holders and replacing them with a more functional, modern wood shelf. The team plays "What Is It?" as they guess the purpose of a small metal bar. Then, Mauro Henrique repairs a water-damaged ceiling crack, demonstrating how to match the original swirl texture for a seamless finish.

Aired: 05/13/26 | Expires: 05/28/26
Funding for Ask This Old House is provided by The Home Depot, Renewal By Andersen, and ChipDrop.
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