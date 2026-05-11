E24 | Tile Soap Holders; Swirl Ceiling | Ask This Old House

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
May 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
China offers Trump grand welcome, but issues warning on Taiwan
How reality TV stars seeking office are changing politics
News Wrap: Senate votes to withhold their own pay during future shutdowns
Supreme Court extends access to mifepristone, for now
Florida's controversial 'Alligator Alcatraz' expected to close
Bellevue Literary Review celebrates 25 years of stories on illness and recovery
Analysts break down Trump-Xi meeting and calls for stability and cooperation
U.S.-China diplomatic reset faces unresolved 'contradictions,' expert warns
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Basics of mowing a lawn; how to vet a contractor; installing a concrete paver walkway.
Turning a flower vase on the lathe; upgrading a garage door opener to have smart control.
Running power to an outbuilding; basic tools for painting a room; compost versus disposal
Nathan installs top-down bottom-up shades. Jenn landscapes a steep front yard.
Painting an arch accent wall; debunking plant myths; installing a pea gravel patio.
New Orleans shutter installation; choosing a fertilizer; hardwired smoke detectors.
Sink drain maintenance; methods for testing lead-based paint; granite hillside steps.
How turf grass seed is harvested and cleaned; how to install a porch swing.
"Toys and Colors" kids help build a dress-up closet. Richard installs a garbage disposal.
How to clean up spilled paint; 3-way switches 101; Installing a split rail fence.